Former Florida State offensive lineman Chris Williams will be taking his talents to nearby Florida A&M. Williams announced his commitment to FAMU via Twitter on Friday. The 6’5, 334 interior offensive lineman is a Tallahassee, FL native. He played his high school ball at Ricards, helping lead the program to the 2020 5A state championship game. He was one of the building blocks of an offense that rushed for 2,120 yards while averaging 312.2 yards of total offense and 21.5 points per game that season.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO