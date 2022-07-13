ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning sign Sergachev, Cirelli, Cernak to 8-year extensions

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OciNC_0gePsOpE00
Lightning players, from left, Erik Cernak, Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev walk into Nissan Stadium for the team's Stadium Series outdoor game in Nashville. The Lightning prioritized keeping them out of free agency after next season. [ EDUARDO A. ENCINA | Tampa Bay Times ]

TAMPA — The Lightning’s big splash Wednesday had little to do with the existing free-agent market, but instead ensures the franchise will keep its top, young core players in Lightning sweaters for the long term.

Defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak and center Anthony Cirelli were all slated to become restricted free agents after next season, but the Lightning signed all three to eight-year extensions that will keep them under team control through the 2030-31 season.

Sergachev’s deal is the most lucrative, netting him an average annual value of $8.5 million when it kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Cirelli’s extension is worth an annual average value of $6.25 million and Cernak will make an average of $5.2 million.

The moves are a huge investment in the future. All three players have been important pieces to the team’s run to three straight Stanley Cup finals, which included back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021, while steadily growing their games with increased roles.

Sergachev will become the Lightning’s highest-paid defenseman, making more than Victor Hedman’s $7.875 average annual value. He will also be one of the highest-paid players currently on the 2023-24 roster behind goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy ($9.5 million), wing Nikita Kucherov ($9.5 million) and Brayden Point ($9.5 million) and is tied with Steven Stamkos ($8.5 million).

The thrust of dealing defenseman Ryan McDonagh to Nashville was to free up enough cap space to allow the team to work on the extensions to all three players, who make up the Lightning’s 25-and-under core.

Sergachev, 24, has developed into an elite all-around defenseman and will move up to the second pair on the left side with McDonagh gone. Cirelli, 24, is one of the top two-way forwards in the game and Cernak, 25, has grown into one of the team’s top physical, shot-blocking defensemen and is on the first penalty-kill defenseman pair. All three players have significant special teams roles.

All three players signed three-year, team-friendly bridge contracts before the 2020-21 season, with Sergachev and Cirelli making $4.8 million a year and Cernak netting $2.95 million.

The Lightning would also like to retain center Ross Colton and defenseman Cal Foote, who are slated to become restricted free agents after next season.

The Lightning entered Wednesday with just 10 players under contract for the 2023-24 season, but after investing nearly $20 million in the trio for next year’s payroll, the Lightning salary cap number for the 2023-24 season is already at nearly $79 million, according to CapFriendly. But the Lightning can still utilize Brent Seabrook’s contract for $6.875 of long-term injured reserve relief, giving them $11.416 million of spending space under the anticipated $83.5 million salary cap.

This story will be updated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0gePsOpE00

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Jan Rutta leaves Lightning, signs with Penguins

TAMPA — The Lightning lost their second defenseman this offseason, as unrestricted free agent Jan Rutta signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Penguins. He will make an annual average value of $2.75 million a year, more than double what he made last season, in a deal that will run through the 2024-25 season.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ondrej Palat isn’t staying with the Lightning

BRANDON — Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois called Ondrej Palat on Wednesday morning, a few hours before the left wing was about to test free agency, to thank him for his years in a Tampa Bay uniform. BriseBois knew retaining Palat would be difficult, but if there’s anyone who...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Grant Mismash impresses in first Lightning development camp

BRANDON — Grant Mismash wasn’t anticipating a development-camp spot with the Lightning this time last month. But everything changed when he found himself on the other end of the Ryan McDonagh trade at the beginning of July that sent the former Lightning defenseman to the Predators in exchange for Mismash (who spent the 2021-22 season with AHL Milwaukee) and defenseman Philippe Myers.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Which Florida Democrat hoping to replace DeSantis is raising more money off abortion?

Nikki Fried is trying to make the Florida governor’s race about abortion. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Fried, the agriculture commissioner who’s seeking the Democratic nomination has sought to paint her opponent Charlie Crist as anti-abortion. Crist, who has pledged to veto abortion restrictions as governor, has largely ignored these attacks.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Mikhail Sergachev
Person
Brent Seabrook
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Times

Three conference realignment thoughts on the ACC, USF and Big 12

The latest round of conference realignment appears paused. For now. That’s the most important update in college sports in the two weeks since USC and UCLA announced they were bolting the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. As we wait for the next moves to drop — whether that’s later this month, later this year or five years from now — here are three random thoughts on the current landscape:
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Extensions#Nashvill
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco bicyclist, 24, killed after being hit by car

A 24-year-old man from Zephyrhills was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while he was riding a bicycle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the bicyclist was riding with another man who was also on a bicycle when the crash occurred about 9:08 p.m. Tuesday on Wire Road near Otis Allen Road in Zephyrhills.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ondrej Palat was prepared for departure from Lightning

TAMPA — Ondrej Palat had been preparing himself all season for the possibility that it would be his last in a Lightning uniform. He knew the team’s salary-cap situation, and he had seen other key players go elsewhere after becoming cap casualties. And with last season being his final one before free agency, he knew the money might not be there to keep him.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
Tampa Bay Times

State lotteries increasingly cede control to huge firms

Tinashe Chingarande, Elizabeth Flood, Spencer Friedman and Daniel LawallHoward Center for Investigative Journalism. The companies that run state-backed lotteries already have a heavy hand in how the games are operated. But in the years ahead, their control over lotteries is expected to expand significantly while state officials take a step back.
LOTTERY
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning agree to terms with defenseman Ian Cole: report

BRANDON — The Lightning’s first move of free agency was shoring up their revamped blue line, reportedly agreeing to terms with defenseman lan Cole on Wednesday. Cole, 33, agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal, according to the Daily Faceoff. With Ryan McDonagh traded to Nashville, the acquisition...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy