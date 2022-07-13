ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC couple, in their 70’s, dead in possible murder-suicide

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhHt2_0gePsFsh00
(File: Getty)

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A husband and wife, both in their 70’s, were found dead inside of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:17 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were sent to the area of Rippy Lane after a man made a 911 call claiming that he had shot his wife and was going to shoot himself.

At the scene, deputies found William K. Flinn, 77, and Lisa N. Flinn, 71, both dead inside of a vehicle on Rippy Lane just south of Hillsborough city limits.

“This is a tragic situation, as is any loss of life. We feel great sadness for the family members of Mr. and Mrs. Flinn. We hope community members will allow them privacy as they process their loss,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

Next of kin have been notified and deputies say there is no ongoing risk to the community.

Sergeant Dylan Hendricks is the lead investigator for the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call him at (919) 245-2951.

Comments / 0

