Business

Hindenburg Goes Long on Twitter, Bets Against Musk

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Short-seller Hindenburg Research said on Wednesday it had taken a long position in Twitter Inc shares, sending the stock up about 8%, a day after the social media firm sued Elon Musk for backing out of his $44 billion deal. On Tuesday, Twitter sued Musk for violating his...

