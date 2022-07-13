ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Man hospitalized after a rollover crash in Reno (Reno, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
A man was hurt after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Reno.

As per the initial information, the rollover crash involving a garbage truck was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on I-580 northbound and Damonte Ranch Pkwy. The preliminary reports showed that a blown tire caused the garbage truck to flip over.

One man, the driver, was taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. The incident led to the closure of the third travel lane. The lane closure was reported at around 12:30 p.m. The identity of the victims has not been released. No other details are available.

The crash remains under investigation.

July 13, 2022

Source: FOX Reno

