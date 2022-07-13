Woman dead, several others injured after a rear-end collision on I-15 near Primm (Primm, NV)

On Tuesday morning, a woman lost her life while a man suffered critical injuries following a rear-ended crash near Primm.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at about 7:12 a.m. on Interstate 15, just south of mile marker 4. The preliminary investigation indicated that a red Nissan SUV was going “at a high rate of speed” behind a Toyota pickup truck when the car failed to slow down and hit the pickup from behind. The force of the collision sent the Toyota into the median before it rolled over in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

A female passenger was ejected from the pickup truck and declared dead at the scene by the officials. The male driver was flown to University Medical Center’s trauma center with critical injuries. There were five occupants inside the SUV, all of whom were taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital – Siena Campus in Henderson with unspecified injuries.

It is unclear if the driver of the SUV was impaired at the time of the accident. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Jean, around 10 miles north of where the crash occurred. As of 10 a.m., officials had not confirmed whether the freeway was back open, but a slow stream of traffic was moving through the area that was once blocked off.

Traffic in the northbound lanes of the interstate was also affected, and vehicles were able to travel through on the shoulder. Motorists were asked to expect delays in the area and to take an alternate route if possible. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

July 13, 2022

Source: KTNV