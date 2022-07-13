ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

27-year-old Breeonne Lambey succumbs to her injuries after a crash in southwest Las Vegas valley (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that 27-year-old Breeonne Lambey died of injuries she suffered after getting struck by a vehicle on June 12 in the southwest valley.

The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Fort Apache Road and Martin Avenue, south of Sunset Road. According to the investigation reports, a 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling north on Fort Apache when it hit Lambey, who was crossing outside of an implied crosswalk.

The driver of the Chrysler stayed at the scene after the accident. Officials were notified on Tuesday that 27-year-old Breeonne Lambey, of Las Vegas, died from blunt force injuries. Her death has been ruled an accident. Officers said in June that impairment on her part is pending analysis of blood samples. No other details are made available.

The crash remains under review.

July 13, 2022

Source: KSNV

Comments / 0

 

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

