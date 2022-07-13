ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 person dead after a fiery crash northwest of Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
 4 days ago
One person was killed after a fiery, single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on a highway northwest of Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident was reported at about 3:13 p.m. on southbound U.S. 95 at Clark County mile marker 125, near Creech Air Force Base. According to the authorities, a vehicle fire was reported in the area. The preliminary reports showed that a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on U.S. 95 when it failed to maintain its lane. The SUV went onto the shoulder and was then steered back across the two southbound lanes.

The driver suddenly steered the SUV back towards the median, causing it to roll over several times. The Tahoe ended up in the median and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed with the driver still inside. The driver was believed to be an adult male. One lane in each direction was expected to be blocked into the early evening during the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under review.

July 13, 2022

Source: KSNV

