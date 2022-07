BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy shot in the head was among four people wounded in a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday night, police said. The victims were near Livonia and Rockaway avenues when shots rang out, officials said. The oldest victim, 69, was grazed in the leg. A 34-year-old man also suffered a graze wound; his was to the back. A 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO