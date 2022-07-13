Planet Fitness to open new Rockville gym

Very spacious 4 BR+den/3.5 BA townhouse with finished walk out basement - Beautiful and spacious townhome with easy access to 270 and public transportation. Main level has all hardwood floors, separate dining room and living room as well as breakfast room off the kitchen, coat closet and a nice powder room. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom complete with an en-suite bathroom and 3 other good size bedrooms plus a second full size bathroom. All bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Downstairs is a very large family room with a nice large TV that conveys with the house as well as a separate room perfect for a home office or den. This lower level also has a full size bathroom for added convenience. The laundry room is in this floor as well as additional storage space.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO