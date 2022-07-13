ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Planet Fitness to open new Rockville gym

By Robert Dyer
rockvillenights.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill be opening a new gym in Rockville. It will be...

www.rockvillenights.com

rockvillenights.com

Berrycup closes in Rockville

More sad news from Rockville Town Square. Berrycup has closed at 36-B Maryland Avenue. The frozen yogurt shop had changed owners a few years ago, and switched to making their yogurt in-house. Apparently the changes were not enough to survive, and their space is now one of many available for lease at the development.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Call to Artists for Arts Barn City Shop In Gaithersburg

Selected artists will have the opportunity to display their artwork from October through March. Per the City of Gaithersburg: The City invites artists to submit applications to exhibit & sell their works in the Arts Barn City Shop. Selected artists will have the opportunity to display their artwork in the City Shop from October 1, 2022 through March 4, 2023. Artists will also receive an advance invitation to apply to be part of the Spring Artisan Market on Saturday, April 15, 2023, as part of the Arts Barn’s 20th Anniversary Weekend.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
themunchonline.com

1220 Blair Mill Road Apt. #909

A spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment located on the 9th floor of the MICA at Silver Spring Condominium in the heart of downtown Silver Spring just minutes from the METRO. - Enter the downtown apartment into the foyer that leads directly into a carpeted living room. Separate dining room is also carpeted. Door in living room leads out onto a large balcony. Galley style kitchen comes fully equipped with gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, along with granite counter tops and ample of cabinet space. Hallway leads back to the two bedrooms. Master bedroom and second bedroom use the hall bath. Washer/dryer conveniently located in unit.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Rockville, MD
mocoshow.com

The Scoop is Coming to Potomac

A new ice cream spot named The Scoop is coming to 7909 Tuckerman Ln, the former Baskin-Robbins location in Cabin John Village. The creamery is being opened by Timothy and Mitch Ryoo, Potomac natives and Winston Churchill High School Graduates (2010 and 2006). The Scoop plans to open in about 2-3 weeks as they are just waiting for final permits and inspections from the county.
POTOMAC, MD
Commercial Observer

Altus Realty Acquires Pair of Rockville Office Buildings for $26M

Altus Realty has acquired Research Square, two office buildings comprising 90,000 square feet in Rockville, Md., for $25.5 million. Westat, an employee-owned research company headquartered in Rockville, was the seller of the two properties, located at 1500 and 1550 Research Boulevard. The Arlington, Va.-based Altus plans to turn the property...
ROCKVILLE, MD
theburn.com

iCRYO latest tenant coming to One Loudoun in Ashburn

A fast-growing cryotherapy chain is the latest business to announce it is headed to Ashburn’s One Loudoun development. iCRYO offers chilly cryotherapy as well as a long menu of other recovery and wellness treatments. What is cryotherapy? Here’s how the iCRYO website describes it: “Whole Body Cryotherapy is a...
ASHBURN, VA
themunchonline.com

362 W Deer Park Rd

Very spacious 4 BR+den/3.5 BA townhouse with finished walk out basement - Beautiful and spacious townhome with easy access to 270 and public transportation. Main level has all hardwood floors, separate dining room and living room as well as breakfast room off the kitchen, coat closet and a nice powder room. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom complete with an en-suite bathroom and 3 other good size bedrooms plus a second full size bathroom. All bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Downstairs is a very large family room with a nice large TV that conveys with the house as well as a separate room perfect for a home office or den. This lower level also has a full size bathroom for added convenience. The laundry room is in this floor as well as additional storage space.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Local Restaurant Patios Where You Can Bring Your Pup

Who says your canine companion can’t also be your dinner date? These eateries in and around Arlington sport patios that gladly welcome Fido, Spot and any other well-behaved pup in the neighborhood. Bayou Bakery. Relax with your dog on the corner patio of this New Orleans-style eatery as you...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Carnival at Montgomery Mall Now Through July 17

The Jolly Shows Carnival will be at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Boulevard, Bethesda) from July 12-17. There will be over 30 attractions, including carnival rides, games, and food wagons. According to their website, “We are a new generation of carnival operators who strive to be more progressive and professional. We realize that we must produce a premium product for our customer’s hard earned money. We won’t forget our proud traditions, but we are committed to overcoming the stigmas which have hindered our industry for far too long.” Tickets can be purchased here.
BETHESDA, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: Ice Cream Made in Maryland

One of the best parts of warm summer weather is getting to cool off with a cone or cup of ice cream. This Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day. In fact, all of July is National Ice Cream Month. In honor of National Ice Cream Day and Month,...
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County to Develop Affordable Housing, Add Parks and Operate Parking Garage in Downtown Bethesda

On Thursday, County Executive Marc Elrich announced an innovative new development project that would transform two Bethesda Parking Lot Districts (PLD), Lots 25 and 44, to almost 300 affordable and deeply affordable housing units. The project is a joint venture with private partners and will also include a greenway between Highland and West Virginia Avenues as envisioned in the Bethesda Downtown Sector Plan. The County Executive was joined at the announcement by Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson, whose district includes this area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Places in Maryland to Chill in Summer

Even though it’s a small state compared to some of the other states, Maryland still has a lot to offer. It’s also known as America in miniature, as there are many different types of landmarks, landscapes, and cultures. You can visit many places in Maryland that are incredibly gorgeous in summer – where you can relax and enjoy some online blackjack casino action. Below you’ll find our top 5 picks.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Community Policy