On Saturday, a bunch of Dawgs went looking for some fish. A handful of Washington football players joined up with UW fans as part of the first annual Dawg Derby, a one-day salmon fishing event that took place in the waters outside the Port of Everett. The event pitted 20 boats against each other to try and catch the most fish possible in six hours, where each catch would be weighed in. There were prizes for the biggest team haul in pounds, as well as the biggest fish.

EVERETT, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO