Gloucester County confirmed as latest site of Emerald Ash Borer. The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer (also known as EAB), an invasive tree-killing insect, in Gloucester County. Since it was first identified in Virginia in 2008, this destructive forest pest – one of the worst to ever invade the U.S. – has destroyed millions of ash trees. The EAB has now been documented in nearly every county across the Commonwealth.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO