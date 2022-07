TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Chez Reavie doubled his lead to six points Saturday in the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event. A day after a 19-point round, the 40-year-old Reavie scored nine points — making five birdies and a bogey — to reach 37 points on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout. “I hit the ball really well today for most of the day,” Reavie said. “Didn’t really make many putts, had a lot of good looks and fortunately made a few in the middle. Hit some bad shots coming in and was able to save some pars. Wasn’t quite all together today, but did everything well at different times.” Players get five points for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse.

GOLF ・ 34 MINUTES AGO