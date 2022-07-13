ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Voyager Token? VGX Rises 516% After Filing For Bankruptcy

By Shiv Juneja
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoyager Token VGX/USD spiked from $0.1538 to a peak of $0.9476 Wednesday morning — a 516% leap. Numerous crypto lending firms have been facing liquidity crises and bankruptcy in recent months. Voyager...

Benzinga

Voyager Digital Provides Update on Listing of its Shares

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") VOYG VYGVQ UCD today announced that common shares of the Company have resumed trading on the OTC Pink Sheets under the new ticker symbol "VYGVQ." Due to the Company's July 5, 2022, bankruptcy filing, Voyager no longer qualifies to trade on OTCQX International.
Benzinga

Coinbase Customers Withdraw $248M Stablecoins Amid Liquidity Fears

Coinbase Global Inc COIN customers recently withdrew a significant portion of their holdings after rumors of a potential “liquidity crisis” began circulating on social media. What Happened: On-chain data from CryptoQuant, first reported by CryptoSlate, revealed that $248 million of stablecoins left Coinbase on July 15. Essentially, the...
Benzinga

Why Ford Motor Stock Is Trading Higher

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.86% to $11.83 Friday afternoon amid overall market strength. Shares of auto companies are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound after falling in recent sessions on recession fears. What Happened?. Market indexes are higher as investors assess today's...
Benzinga

Why Amazon Stock Is Up Today

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading higher by 2.30% to $113.18 Friday afternoon amid overall market strength. Also, Barclays analyst Ross Sandler Friday maintained Amazon with an Overweight, the price target adjusts to $195; Stifel analyst Scott Devitt maintained Amazon with a Buy and lowered the price target from $190 to $185.
Benzinga

2022 Cannabis Halftime Report: Batten Down The Hatches

There is a perception that licensed legal cannabis businesses are essentially printing money. Year after year, mainstream news articles tout the exponential growth of the industry, the record-breaking sales figures each 4/20 and the increasing number of states enacting or considering legalization. However, these reports exclude how increasing competition, festering federal uncertainty, a prospering illicit market and crippling taxes and regulations chip away at profits. In fact, due to 280E, a typical multi-state operator is paying an effective tax rate of more than 60% each year, while Amazon's effective federal income tax rate was 6.1% in 2021.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
Benzinga

Amazon.com To $185? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

UBS cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $134 to $126. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $107.96 in pre-market trading. Raymond James lowered Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG price target from $330 to $294. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.3% to $204.84 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut the price target...
Benzinga

What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About United Parcel Service

Analysts have provided the following ratings for United Parcel Service UPS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, United Parcel Service has an average price target of $215.62 with a high of $250.00 and a low of $148.00.
Benzinga

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2022 Performance Figures

CSE leads domestic exchanges with 16 IPOs during first half 2022. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of June 2022. June 2022 Operating Statistics. Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion...
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For July 15, 2022

MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 37.98% at $0.02. Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 13.33% at $9.10. Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 4.15% at $2.26. ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.78% at $67.59. MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.09% at $0.70. LOSERS:. Innovative Ind Props IIPR...
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 18, 2022

CME data available on A7’s platform (NASDAQ: CME) TDA enhancing thinkorswim product (NYSE: SCHW) Adobe: BNPL sees major slowdown (NASDAQ: ADBE) TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. A time- and volatility-tested gateway to market. $0 direct access routing and no...
Benzinga

Shareholder Update: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Molecular Partners AG (MOLN)

The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Molecular Partners AG MOLN American Depository Shares (ADS) in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") and/or Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021 and April 26, 2022. Molecular Partners operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 137 stocks made new 52-week lows. Rio Tinto RIO is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Codexis CDXS's stock dropped...
Benzinga

SCTL: An underappreciated opportunity in CDMOs – Initiating Coverage

It's an oft-repeated cycle in healthcare – businesses mature, needs change, and new sectors develop to fulfill those needs. Innovation is alive and well in the pharmaceutical space, and post-COVID, pharmaceutical companies are looking for ways to improve their innovation efficiency – through development partnerships, acquisitions and outsourcing. Contract development management organizations (CDMOs) are a prime beneficiary of these trends.
