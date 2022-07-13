Wet weather today with more on the way; rain from Tropical Cyclone Darby on the way this weekend.

After 52 years, this year's Ukulele Festival Hawaii will be the last one. Roy Sakuma, founder of Ukulele Festival Hawaii, says this year's event will be his last one. A new comedy-drama called CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH won the audience award at this year’s SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, and I can see why. Newcomer Cooper Raif wrote directed and stars in this realistic and bittersweet coming of age film about a 22 year old new college graduate who moves back home to live with his parents while he figures out what he’s wants to do with his life. There he becomes infatuated with a woman ten years older than he is played by the luminous Dakota Johnson. CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH is a satisfying mix of tenderness, warmth and good humor.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO