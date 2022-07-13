ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Wet weather today with more on the way; rain from Tropical Cyclone Darby on the way this weekend.

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moisture from former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie got caught up in the trade wind flow overnight bringing showers to the windward side and drifting leeward thru the early morning...

Huge surf possible, with dry and breezy conditions for Sunday

We’ll start at the beach, we’re on track to see a historic south swell that is expected to bring dangerously large waves of 18 to 24 feet Sunday. A high surf warning has been extended until 6 p.m. Monday for the south shores of all islands. The swell will lower slowly Tuesday into Wednesday. West shores are seeing some swell energy from the south, east shores will see rough and choppy waves from the breezy trade winds all week, enhanced by energy generated by Hurricane Estelle far to the east.
Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will strengthen on Saturday and Sunday as weakening Hurricane Darby passes south of the island chain. These stronger winds may approach wind advisory levels and potentially trigger fire weather concerns in some of our leeward areas. Shower activity will increase a bit on Saturday and Saturday night, especially for portions of Maui and the Big Island. Windward and mountain areas will see the highest rainfall coverage each day with gusty winds and less shower activity over leeward areas. The weather pattern returns to a moderate to breezy trade wind regime from Monday onward with passing showers mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.
Forecast: Stronger winds, bigger surf expected as weakening Darby passes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will strengthen on Saturday and Sunday as weakening Hurricane Darby passes south of the island chain. These stronger winds may approach wind-advisory levels and potentially trigger fire weather concerns in some of our leeward areas. Shower activity will increase a bit on Saturday and...
Breezy trades to dominate the week

Busy Saturday with Darby impacting Hawaii Island with rain and the rest of us with surf PLUS king tides and a historic south swell. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, July 15, 2022. Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:20 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, July 15, 2022

Busy Saturday with Darby impacting Hawaii Island with rain and the rest of us with surf PLUS king tides and a historic south swell. More moisture will be heading our way due to Darby that will pass south of the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, July...
Hawaii News Now - Weather

Drier-than-normal conditions are expected through midweek. Busy Saturday with Darby impacting Hawaii Island with rain and the rest of us with surf PLUS king tides and a historic south swell. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, July 15, 2022. Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:20 AM HST. |
Business Report: Where visitors to Hawaii are coming from

Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. 'Big Boys Toys Show' at Blaisdell to feature fast cars, gadgets...
21st annual Native Hawaiian Convention will be largest in its history

"Future ready" is the theme for the leadership conference at Hilton Hawaiian. To find out how to participate in the upcoming annual leadership, go to HawaiiBusiness.com/LC2022. After 52 years, this year's Ukulele Festival Hawaii will be the last one. Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. Roy Sakuma,...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: He'e Nalu

Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. Business Report: Where visitors to Hawaii are coming from. Updated: 5...
Teen driver arrested for negligent homicide following Hawaii Island crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old man was arrested for negligent homicide, DUI and reckless driving following a two-car crash in North Kona on Thursday that left a 63-year-old woman dead. The woman who died was identified as Rhonda Dee Freedman, of Kailua-Kona. Police said the crash happened about 9:18 p.m.,...
History comes back to life at Maui's Waiola Cemetery

It was just a few years ago that the Park Lane condominiums were built at Ala Moana Center. Officials have identified the suspect as Mike Pharisien of Haiku. What the Tech: Thinking about returning your Prime Day purchases? Think again. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Our consumer tech reporter Jamey...
Entertainment: First look at Hawaii's Jacob Batalon as 'Reginald the Vampire'

After 52 years, this year's Ukulele Festival Hawaii will be the last one. Roy Sakuma, founder of Ukulele Festival Hawaii, says this year's event will be his last one. A new comedy-drama called CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH won the audience award at this year’s SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, and I can see why. Newcomer Cooper Raif wrote directed and stars in this realistic and bittersweet coming of age film about a 22 year old new college graduate who moves back home to live with his parents while he figures out what he’s wants to do with his life. There he becomes infatuated with a woman ten years older than he is played by the luminous Dakota Johnson. CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH is a satisfying mix of tenderness, warmth and good humor.
State Health Department to reject Navy's Red Hill defueling plan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health says it will reject the Navy’s plan to defuel the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks, citing a lack of details. The Navy says it plans to safely remove 104 million gallons from the Red Hill tanks by the end of...
Keith Hayashi now officially Hawaii's public schools superintendent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keith Hayashi is now officially Hawaii’s public schools superintendent. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the state Board of Education formally approved Hayashi’s three-year contract on Thursday. His salary is $240,000 for the first year — matching his predecessor Christina Kishimoto. The state Legislature set his...
Indiana doctors express dangers and signs of ectopic pregnancies

State offers rebate up to $500 for some e-bike purchases amid rising gas prices, inflation. Lawmakers say the point is to make the bikes more affordable for some, and to get more cars off the road. What The Tech?. What the Tech: This app can help you count the stars...
