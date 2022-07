If you like the fast food restaurant Jack in the Box and live in Acadiana, you're in luck as they plan to open locations in Lafayette. The San Diego-based company has been in the Baton Rouge market since 2000, with 16 locations in the area, including in Gonzales and Walker. But now the company wants to look at expanding into the Lafayette and New Orleans markets.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO