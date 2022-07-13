ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County fire marshal issues burn ban citation after large brush fire

By Oscar Saravia osaravia@tylerpaper.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire southeast of Lindale got out of control Tuesday, damaging several properties and resulting in the first citation from by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office after a burn ban was issued last week. Multiple fire crews including Lindale Fire Department, Red Springs and Dixie Fire...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

High-energy girl Sasha available for adoption in Tyler

Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog? You need to meet Sasha. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Sasha weighs about 40 pounds and is totally vetted. Sasha would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Sasha will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Sasha, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas Rose Festival Queen kicks off the 89th annual event

Queen Molly Louise Berry kicked off the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival with an evening at the porcelain palace. Berry welcomed everyone to the celebration at the Willow Brook Country Club on Friday, saying how excited she is for this year’s festivities. Being able to represent Tyler as the...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy