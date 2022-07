EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will honor 10 remarkable graduates at the 2022 SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony, “A Night Among the Stars,” on Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom. The impressive alumni have made exceptional contributions in their chosen fields, in their communities and at SIUE through their leadership, character and hard work.

