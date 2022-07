For me, this is the opposite of a "Bucket List" Let me explain, you know how people have a list of things they want to try, or places to visit, maybe celebrities to meet - most of us do. This is known as a "bucket list" I have my own, however, I also have a few things that don't pique my interest one bit. For example, you will never ever see me jump out of a plane ( my major fear of heights won't allow it ), the other one is being inside an escape room. I am claustrophobic big-time, and this explains why you won't see me anywhere close to 233 W Rosser Ave here in Bismarck. That is the address of Bismarck's ONLY escape room.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO