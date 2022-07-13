Here's everything you need to know about tonight's supermoon, July 13
By Mary Sworn
3 days ago
Super flower moon, super strawberry moon, super blue blood moon. All the events concerning our star fascinate us and have names that are all more unique than the others. This week's event is no exception to the rule, as on July 13 there will be a super moon of...
It’s time to look to the sky again: this month’s full moon will be the biggest supermoon of the year. July’s full moon, also called the Buck Moon, will rise on Wednesday, July 13. The best time to enjoy the supermoon is right after the moon rises...
Grab your binoculars: A comet that has fascinated scientists for five years approaches its closest distance from Earth this week—and you might be able to catch a glimpse. There's a chance of spotting the C/2017 K2 PANSTARRS comet, also called K2, on Wednesday or Thursday as it makes it final pass through the solar system, said David Jewitt, an Earth, planetary and space sciences professor at University of California, Los Angeles.
The third supermoon of 2022 rose on Wednesday. It's also known as a buck moon because it falls in July. The name doesn't come from its appearance — you won't see the shape of a buck on the moon's surface or anything. Instead, it refers to something that's happening in nature.
One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
In the increasingly divided society we currently live in, you might wonder, what does anyone truly have in common? Though we all have differences, there’s one commonality that has prevailed for all of humanity: we are all floating on a rock, flying through outer space at over a million miles an hour.
The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
Did you catch the supermoon? There was a full moon Wednesday night, and at the same time, the moon was closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon. The closer proximity to Earth can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.
Through June, sky watchers have had the pleasure of watching all five of the planets that we can see with the naked eye – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn – line up in the sky. And this weekend, the crescent Moon will join them. Impressively, the planets currently...
This year's most extensive and brightest supermoon, the Buck moon, will take place on July 13. When the July supermoon is known as Buck Moon, male deer, also known as bucks, will have fully developed antlers, and each year's regrowth will be even more impressive than the last. Another name given to the July supermoon by The Farmer's Almanac is the Feather Moulting Moon (Cree) or the Salmon Moon (Tlingit), which refers to the time of year when the local fish return to be harvested. According to Space.com, this supermoon will be at its closest point to Earth around 5 a.m. EDT in 2022. Strawberry Moon is just 200km closer to Earth than the last Strawberry Moon, and it will be fully risen a little over 9 hours and 38 minutes later.
We’re finally kicking into the hottest months of the Summer here in the United States. Despite the rapidly increasing temperatures, though, the sky still has plenty of great events to show off. Coming up this month, skywatchers will have a chance to nab a view of the biggest supermoon of 2022, the Buck Supermoon.
Now that summer is in full swing, families are spending more time outside in the sun and evenings under the stars. It can be wonderfully relaxing to unwind while look up into the never-ending sky. But for those who love astronomy, July also means a really cool full moon: the Buck Moon. Here are all the details you need so you don’t miss the sky show.
On the 13th of July - Wednesday, the moon shall pass over Earth's sky resulting to a full moon of July, dubbed the Buck Moon. The Moon would be at its brightest and fullest on Wednesday at around 2:38 p.m. EDT (1838 UTC), however the Buck will not at all end there; the Moon would also be dazzling and beautiful on the 12nd and 14th of July (Tuesday and Thursday nights).
Celestial events happen all the time, but not like this. For the first time in nearly 20 years, the moon and five planets in our solar system will be perfectly aligned this week for spectators to see with their naked eyes.
Meteorites hit New Zealand three or four times a year, but the fireball that shot across the sky above Cook Strait last week was unusual.
It had the explosive power of 1,800 tonnes of TNT and was captured from space by US satellites. It set off a sonic boom heard throughout the southern parts of the North Island.
Witnesses described a “giant bright orange fireball” and a flash that left a “trail of smoke that hung around for a few minutes”.
The fireball was most likely caused by a small meteor, up to a few metres in diameter, traversing Earth’s atmosphere....
Hot and humid summer days are often followed by warm nights, comfortable weather conditions for stargazers hoping to set up a telescope, watch the International Space Station fly overhead or just sit back and gaze at the stars. This year is no exception with July offering a slate of astronomical sights for young stargazers, those experienced with a telescope and everyone in between.
Solar researchers spotted a massive sunspot pointed towards Earth. The sunspot, named AR3055, measures more than 6,100 miles wide. The regions of the sunspot appear like dark moles on the surface of our Sun. Since the sunspot is pointed toward the Earth, an eruption of any kind could lead to geomagnetic storms.
Look up to the southern sky on Sunday (July 10) to see the waxing gibbous moon shining brightly next to the luminous red star Antares. The pair will be close enough to share the view in a pair of binoculars, as demonstrated by the green circle in the image above. You'll also be able to catch the duo using a low magnification telescope.
MIAMI - Look to the sky early Wednesday morning for a celestial sight - the "Buck Moon," the brightest supermoon of 2022. Definitions of a supermoon can vary, but the term generally denotes a full moon that is brighter and closer to Earth than normal and thus appears larger in the night sky.
