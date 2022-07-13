Here's everything you need to know about tonight's supermoon, July 13

This year's most extensive and brightest supermoon, the Buck moon, will take place on July 13. When the July supermoon is known as Buck Moon, male deer, also known as bucks, will have fully developed antlers, and each year's regrowth will be even more impressive than the last. Another name given to the July supermoon by The Farmer's Almanac is the Feather Moulting Moon (Cree) or the Salmon Moon (Tlingit), which refers to the time of year when the local fish return to be harvested. According to Space.com, this supermoon will be at its closest point to Earth around 5 a.m. EDT in 2022. Strawberry Moon is just 200km closer to Earth than the last Strawberry Moon, and it will be fully risen a little over 9 hours and 38 minutes later.

4 DAYS AGO