Plymouth, NC

Hospital boss is no show for update

By Dale-RB
 4 days ago

Frank Avignone, the top dog at Plymouth’s Washington Regional Medical Center, continues to ignore communications from the community that his hospital serves. However, the community is asking questions of Avignone — and expressing...

WNCT

Hedgepeth family provides update, thanks community for ‘overwhelming’ support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Carnie Hedgepeth expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming” support they’ve received from the community while he’s been recovering from serious injured he suffered in a June accident. Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director, and is also a pastor at Arthur Christian Church. “We are extremely grateful for the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

SBI joins investigation into Dollar General fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday morning crews including the State Bureau of Investigations are at a Dollar General in Greenville that caught fire Thursday night. Firefighters were called out around 6:00 p.m. Thursday to the store on Stantonsburg Road. They were able to contain the blaze by around 10:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Merry Hill / Midway firefighters benefit from Ashland Global donation

MERRY HILL – Ashland Global, formally Avoca Inc., recently donated $10,000 to the Merry Hill / Midway Volunteer Fire Department to assist with their overall operations. Merry Hill / Midway Fire Chief Jodey Sary said his department sent out a solicitation letter in February to everyone who is a registered property owner in the fire district asking for donations.
MERRY HILL, NC
County
Washington County, NC
City
Plymouth, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shares recovery update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shared another update Wednesday on his recovery from serious injuries he suffered in an accident in June. “Carnie remains in a mostly comatose state, nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness,” the update reads. “He continues to hold and mimic our hand squeezes as well as periodically opening his eyes and moving his extremities. He has also had a few instances in which he followed commands by raising his fingers, or giving a thumbs up when asked.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Verizon service apparently restored

Verizon outages in Dare and Currituck counties; how to contact 911 if necessary. Dare and Currituck counties have announced that there are Verizon outages in both counties on July 14. The Dare County Sheriff’s Office reports that 911 voice calls to Dare Central from Verizon users are coming in, but...
WNCT

Washington police chief takes on expanded role

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington Police and Fire Chief Stacy Drakeford is transitioning to a new role as deputy city manager / director of public safety, the city announced Friday. His new role comes with more leadership responsibilities. He’ll still oversee Police and Fire Services operations, and will now...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after a head-on collision just outside of Dover. Jones County officials say EMS were dispatched to Highway 70 near the Tilghman Road area around 7:30 Sunday night. The condition of the victim flown out from the scene is...
JONES COUNTY, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

Should Pitt County Officials Require Masks Due to High COVID-19 Risk Status?

Photo courtesy of The ConversationThe Conversation. Eastern North Carolina Counties are experiencing HighCovid-19 Cases Due to the B5 Variant. It is quite ironic for Governor Roy Cooper to lift the Covid-19 state of emergency while different regions of North Carolina have high covid-19 infections. The emergency order will lift on August 15th. In Pitt County, along with Beaufort, Washington, and Martin counties, case counts have now reached the “high” level. Health experts say this is due to the new B5 variant, which is highly infectious. The B5 variant is more resistant than the previous variants. This can be a serious problem if proper precautions are not put in place. If you have been vaccinated, you are still at risk of getting infected with the B5 Variant.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Fishing trip ends tragically

MURFREESBORO – A morning of fishing with friends turned tragic near here on Friday when a boat capsized in a farm pond resulting in the death of a local teen. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said that 16-year-old Octavius Tyquan Cooper of Murfreesboro drowned in the pond. Hayes said...
MURFREESBORO, NC
WITN

POLICE: Elizabeth City teen missing for days

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Elizabeth City teen has been missing since Wednesday. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 15-year-old Victor White III was last seen in the area of Native Dancer Court in Elizabeth City. Police say White is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
neusenews.com

Missing man believed to be in Greene County

Please be on the lookout for 21-year-old Alex Sharpless. He was reported missing to the Greenville Police Department on July 10, 2022. A family member reported that he was last seen leaving his home in Greenville the morning of July 8, 2022. He left Greenville (Stantonsburg Road area) in a...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A child is dead after a moped accident in Ayden on Monday. The Ayden Police Department says at about 6:55 p.m. Monday, two children on a moped ran the stop sign at the intersection of Planters and M.L.K. Jr. streets and crashed into a vehicle that was on M.L.K. Jr. Street.
AYDEN, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sheriff’s Office continues agreement with Seaboard

JACKSON – The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement services to the town of Seaboard, thanks to a contract renewal which was approved by the Northampton County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on July 6. Sheriff Jack Smith shared the renewal request...
SEABOARD, NC
WITN

Martin Co. man charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County man has been charged with insurance fraud after special agents say he filed a false insurance claim on his car. The North Carolina Department of Insurance says that in addition to the insurance fraud charge, 22-year-old James Hoggard, Jr., of Hassell was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, which are both felonies, and misdemeanor making a false report to police.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WTKR News 3

Police search for man, vehicle involved in Edenton shooting

EDENTON, N.C. - The Edenton Police Department needs the public's help in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved in a recent shooting. On Thursday around 5:55 pm., a shooting took place in the 100 block of Paradise Road. Police now need the public’s assistance in identifying the man pictured below...
EDENTON, NC

