As the S&P 500 just had its worst first-half performance of any year since 1970, the cryptocurrency market has also fallen off a cliff. After approaching a total value of nearly $3 trillion last November, the entire market is now worth just $888 billion as of this writing. Amid the bear market, investors are fearing a recession is on the horizon, causing them to sell off risky assets.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO