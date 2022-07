The team behind new Columbia restaurant Smoked received an Honor Award at the 27th annual South Carolina Historic Preservation Awards on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Governor McMaster presented the team with certificates in a ceremony at the South Carolina State House. Originally constructed in the mid-19th century, Smoked occupies the ground floor and basement of the buildings at 1639-1643 and 1645 Main Street. The project team includes the Middleton family, Garvin Design Group, Rogers Lewis, and Mashburn Construction.

