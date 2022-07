HARTFORD — When Tina Parziale heard her former student, TJ Noel-Sullivan, was headed to Los Angeles to work in film, she wasn’t sure he’d return to Connecticut. In high school, he’d started to explore his passion for making films at Real Art Ways in Hartford, where Parziale is the learning and engagement manager. She was excited when she heard about his opportunity to work for Mattel Films in Los Angeles on the set of the Barbie movie.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO