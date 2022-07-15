ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2 at St Andrews including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

By Jack Rathborn
 3 days ago

The Open returns to St Andrews in celebration of its 150th event with the world’s best descending on the iconic Old Course.

Collin Morikawa defends his title with a host of names in contention to land the final major of the golf season.

The weather in St Andrews this week could make for a low-scoring tournament, but Tommy Fleetwood, who finished second in The Open 2019, is eager for a difficult test.

“I would like the wind to blow, I’d like the conditions to be as rough as possible in a way, but I’m excited to see how they set it up,” Fleetwood said. “It’s going to be an amazing experience, a great week and very special.

“I love the event. Whether my game is in the shape that I want it to be in and whether my performances have reflected that I can turn up and win a major is another thing, but you never know when the game is going to turn around.”

Here are tee times and full schedule for day 1 and 2 of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tm646_0geOnI8O00

When and where is The Open 2022?

The 150th edition of The Open starts on 14 July with the fourth and final round on 17 July at the Old Course, St Andrews.

What time will it start?

Tee times will be spread out throughout Thursday and Friday, but the early starters will go off at around 6:35am BST for the first round.

What TV channel is it on?

You can watch the 150th Open live on Sky Sports, while Independent Sport will bring you a daily live blog, reaction and analysis throughout the week.

Coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 6:30am BST on Thursday and Friday. You can stream online via the Sky Go app.

There will be highlights on BBC Two from 9pm BST on Thursday and Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bASXx_0geOnI8O00

Tee times

Round 2

06:35 Mark Calcavecchia (USA), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jediah Morgan (Aus)

06:46 (a) Sam Bairstow, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

06:57 Marcus Armitage, Haotong Li (Chn), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

07:08 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Alex Wrigley, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry)

07:19 Sam Horsfield, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Wise (USA)

07:30 Wyndham Clark (USA), Talor Gooch (USA), Shaun Norris (Rsa)

07:41 Russell Henley (USA), (a) Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

07:52 Stewart Cink (USA), Sergio Garcia (Spa), (a) Aaron Jarvis (Cay)

08:03 Paul Casey, Sung Jae Im (Kor), Gary Woodland (USA)

08:14 Dustin Johnson (USA), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus)

08:25 Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

08:36 Richard Bland, (a) Filippo Celli (Ita), Darren Clarke

08:47 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Kevin Na (USA), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

09:03 David Duval (USA), Justin Harding (Rsa), Jordan Smith

09:14 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), David Law, Jason Scrivener (Aus)

09:25 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

09:36 Harris English (USA), (a) Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

09:47 Padraig Harrington, Keith Mitchell (USA), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

09:58 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa (USA), Tiger Woods (USA)

10:09 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (USA), Harold Varner III (USA)

10:20 Sam Burns (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi)

10:31 Keegan Bradley (USA), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala (USA)

10:42 Laurie Canter, Matthew Griffin (Aus), Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus)

10:53 David Carey, John Catlin (USA), Jamie Rutherford

11:04 Min-Gyu Cho (Kor), Robert Dinwiddie, Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Arg)

11:15 Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney, Lars van Meijel (Ned)

11:36 Paul Lawrie, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Webb Simpson (USA

11:47 (a) Barclay Brown, Ben Campbell (Nzl), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

11:58 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chan Kim (USA), Brandon Wu (USA)

12:09 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson

12:20 Ashley Chesters, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor)

12:31 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Phil Mickelson (USA), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

12:42 Tom Hoge (USA), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patrick Reed (USA)

12:53 John Daly (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Cameron Tringale (USA)

13:04 Brooks Koepka (USA), Seamus Power, Cameron Smith (Aus)

13:15 Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose

13:26 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Young (USA)

13:37 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel (USA), Zach Johnson (USA)

13:48 Brian Harman (USA), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Danny Willett

14:04 Stephen Dodd, J. T. Poston (USA), Lee Westwood

14:15 Justin de Los Santos (USA), Luke List (USA), Sepp Straka (Aut)

14:26 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Ernie Els (Rsa), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

14:37 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Victor Perez (Fra), Scott Vincent (Zim)

14:48 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Si-Hwan Kim (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA)

14:59 Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA)

15:10 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas (USA)

15:21 Tony Finau (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris (USA)

15:32 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Chris Kirk (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA)

15:43 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Matthew Jordan, Trey Mullinax (USA)

15:54 Zander Lombard (Rsa), John Parry, Anthony Quayle (Aus)

16:05 Thomas Detry (Bel), Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

16:16 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

Who are the contenders and what are the odds?

Rory McIlroy 10/1

The favourite and perhaps the best player in the world at his best. Look for the rejuvenated Irishman to go low here, having posted a nine-under 63 in the first round of the 2010 Open at St Andrews. McIlroy will have to adapt his high ball flight if the wind blows, but this could be the year to end an eight-year dry run since the last of his four majors.

Jon Rahm 11/1

Having broken through in the majors last year at the US Open, Rahm is a ball-striking machine and trending nicely when it comes to links golf after a T-11 and T-3 finish over the last two years.

Rahm could be inspired by Seve Ballesteros, a three-time Open champion, after the Spaniard’s magic won him the Claret Jug at St Andrews in 1984.

Justin Thomas 12/1

A two-time major champion, finally, ‘JT’ has been sensational throughout 2022, including eight top 10 finishes, including his play-off win at Southern Hills at the PGA Championship. On the record as somebody who has worked on ball flight and confident at shaping it both ways, Thomas is another player very happy to mix it in all conditions.

Scottie Scheffler 14/1

The world No 1, a Masters champion and four-time winner in 2022. The American perhaps should be the favourite, despite a lack of Links experience, though he was T-8 on debut at the Open last year at Royal St George's.

Collin Morikawa 18/1

The defending champion after last year’s majestic display at Sandwich, but the American has struggled in recent weeks. He faded at Brookline in the US Open, but did lead after two rounds before ending T-5. If he can rediscover his trademark iron play, he’ll be right there.

Matt Fitzpatrick 20/1

British golf’s latest major winner after winning the US Open and now with a revamped game that includes distance to go with his exquisite chipping and putting. He joked about being a “bomber” after Brookline and overpowering the Old Course.

Jordan Spieth 18/1

The 2017 Open champion at Royal Birkdale, Spieth finished T-4 seven years ago here and was one shot out of the three-man play-off between champion Zach Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman. Has tempted fate by claiming the Old Course could be “too easy” if the weather is calm.

Tiger Woods 50/1

It would be another fairytale story, but St Andrews, like Augusta, is finely tuned to Woods’ eye. It’s his “favourite course” and as a three time Open champion, who won here in 2000 and 2005, Woods will hope his unmatched knowledge can elevate him into contention if the body holds up just 18 months on from his career-threatening car crash.

  • Rory McIlroy 9/1
  • Jon Rahm 11/1
  • Scottie Scheffler 12/1
  • Justin Thomas 14/1
  • Matt Fitzpatrick 16/1
  • Jordan Spieth 18/1
  • Collin Morikawa 20/1
  • Dustin Johnson 22/1
  • Xander Schauffele 22/1
  • Brooks Koepka 25/1
  • Cameron Smith 25/1
  • Shane Lowry 25/1
  • Will Zalatoris 25/1
  • Louis Oosthuizen 28/1
  • Patrick Cantlay 28/1
  • Tyrrell Hatton 28/1
  • Viktor Hovland 28/1
  • Hideki Matsuyama 33/1
  • Sam Burns 33/1
  • Justin Rose 40/1
  • Tommy Fleetwood 40/1
  • Tony Finau 40/1
  • Bryson Dechambeau 50/1
  • Joaquin Niemann 50/1
  • Paul Casey 50/1
  • Sung-Jae Im 50/1
  • Tiger Woods 50/1
  • Abraham Ancer 66/1
  • Adam Scott 66/1
  • Billy Horschel 66/1
  • Cameron Young 66/1
  • Lee Westwood 66/1
  • Marc Leishman 66/1
  • Max Homa 66/1
  • Robert MacIntyre 66/1
  • Sergio Garcia 66/1
  • Corey Conners 80/1
  • Patrick Reed 80/1
  • Ryan Fox 80/1
  • Seamus Power 80/1
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100/1
  • Gary Woodland 100/1
  • Ian Poulter 100/1
  • Mito Pereira 100/1
  • Thomas Pieters 100/1
  • Webb Simpson 100/1
  • Adrian Meronk 125/1
  • Francesco Molinari 125/1
  • Jason Kokrak 125/1
  • Keegan Bradley 125/1
  • Keith Mitchell 125/1
  • Lucas Herbert 125/1
  • Padraig Harrington 125/1
  • Phil Mickelson 125/1
  • Russell Henley 125/1
  • Si Woo Kim 125/1
  • Victor Perez 125/1
  • Bernd Wiesberger 150/1
  • Brian Harman 150/1
  • Danny Willett 150/1
  • Garrick Higgo 150/1
  • Hao Tong Li 150/1
  • Henrik Stenson 150/1
  • Minwoo Lee 150/1
  • Sam Horsfield 150/1
  • Thomas Detry 150/1
  • Dylan Frittelli 200/1
  • Emiliano Grillo 200/1
  • Erik Van Rooyen 200/1
  • Harris English 200/1
  • J.T Poston 200/1
  • Joohyung Kim 200/1
  • Matthew Jordan 200/1
  • Richard Bland 200/1
  • Stewart Cink 200/1
  • Guido Migliozzi 250/1
  • Zach Johnson 250/1
  • Marcus Armitage 300/1
  • Richard Mansell 300/1
  • Sadom Kaewkanjana 300/1
  • John Parry 500/1
  • Marco Penge 500/1
  • Sihwan Kim 500/1
  • Yuto Katsuragawa 750/1
  • Jamie Rutherford 1000/1
  • Lars Van Meijel 1000/1
  • Oliver Farr 1000/1
  • Robert Dinwiddie 1000/1
  • Sam Bairstow 1000/1
  • Barclay Brown 1500/1
  • David Carey 1500/1
  • Jack Floydd 1500/1
  • Matt Ford 1500/1
  • Ronan Mullarney 1500/1
  • Alex Wrigley 2000/1

FanSided

Rory McIlroy was all class about Cameron Smith winning British Open

Rory McIlroy, despite a four-shot lead entering Sunday, watched the British Open slip away to Cameron Smith. After the round, though, he was all class. The weight of the world might’ve been on the shoulders of Rory McIlroy on Sunday at St. Andrews. The Open Championship was his to lose with a four-stroke lead outside of Viktor Hovland, he of never finishing inside the Top 10 at a prior major, who was tied with him. Cameron Smith, of course, had a different narrative in mind.
GOLF
Golf.com

British Open money 2022: Total purse, payout breakdown, winner’s share

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The winner of golf’s oldest major at golf’s oldest course will take home a record-breaking paycheck never seen before in Open Championship history. The winner of the 2022 Open Championship on Sunday will take home $2.5 million out of a $14 million purse...
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Honest Take On Not Winning The Open

Rory McIlroy looked poised to win his first major since 2014 today. He led the 150th Open Championship by as many as four shots before finished in third. Although McIlroy brought his final score to 18-under by shooting 2-under during a bogey-free Sunday, it wasn't enough to secure the Claret Jug. Cameron Smith surged ahead of him with an 8-under 64 in the final round at St. Andrews. Cameron Young also moved into second at -19.
GOLF
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Speaks Out Sunday: Golf World Reacts

Prominent golf reporter Amanda Balionis Renner is speaking out in support of Rory McIlroy. McIlroy failed to win The Open Championship on Sunday, despite leading by multiple strokes in the final round. Following his disappointing finish, McIlroy spoke with reporters, something he didn't have to do. "Reminder that players do...
GOLF
