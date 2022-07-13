ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Unlock your future at the 5th Annual Career Opportunity Fair

KHOU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Chrystal Boyce is the creator of the annual Career...

www.khou.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

JOHN GILLESPIE HODGEMAN – White Male, 50 Years: Mr. Hodgeman died in the 14500 block of Minetta Street in Houston, TX on 05/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-2308. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/93163) ERNEST LEE DICKERSON – Black Male, 79 Years: Mr....
Housing market cools a bit for sellers in Houston

HOUSTON — Just a couple of months ago, offers on homes were pouring in. Now in Houston, experts said it's still a seller's market but it's not quite as hot. At her Heights office, Nan & Co. Properties Houston Realtor Associate Alex Berry said, "It is still a seller’s market, but this ‘white-hot’ seller’s market ... it’s cooled a little bit.”
Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

HOUSTON - It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat. Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!. Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and...
Beloved 23-Year-Old DJ Dies After Plunge From 13th-Story Houston Balcony

In the early hours of July 4, a DJ just beginning to make a name for herself on the Houston music scene plummeted from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building, falling four floors to a pool deck below. The only other person present on the balcony that morning—the DJ’s girlfriend—said she watched her partner climb up on a patio chair and pitch over the railing.
What happens to the animals found roaming alone in the Houston area?

HOUSTON — Houston is known for some wild animal stories, but as of lately, it seems like the livestock have been running amok in our area. Fourteen donkeys and a horse were impounded from a property in Crosby last month after being abandoned and a cow was caught on doorbell surveillance roaming through a southeast Houston neighborhood.
Why is 7/13 an unofficial holiday in Houston?

The day is named after the city’s oldest area code. It was established back in 1947 as part of the North American Numbering Plan, and it was Houston’s only area code until 1996. That was the year the Bayou City was split in two with most suburbs outside...
