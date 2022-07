Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – As the NHL free agency period continues, the Sabres add another signing in goaltender Eric Comrie to a 2-year, $2.75 million.

Comrie, 27, has been with Winnipeg, New Jersey and Detroit and was drafted by Winnipeg in 2013. Comrie has played a total of 28 games in the NHL and most notable was the backup in Winnipeg to Connor Hellebuyck.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

In 28 games, Comrie has 21 starts and a record of 12-8-1.