The latest trailer for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has landed, and this might just be our most substantial look yet at Amazon's upcoming fantasy series. This all-new series based on the world of The Lord Of The Rings takes place several centuries before Bilbo Baggins left the Shire search of adventure. The show focuses on an entirely new group of heroes and villains spread across Middle-Earth as we learn exactly how the Rings of Power - the magical bling that caused Frodo and the gang so much trouble - were forged. Expect plenty of epic battles, gorgeous vistas, and fantasy politics.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO