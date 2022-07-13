ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat on the lam: Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport

By MARK PRATT
 4 days ago
Airport Cat on the Run This image provided courtesy of Massport, shows Rowdy the Cat, after being captured on Wednesday July 13, 2022, at Logan Airport in Boston. The cat has been dodging airport and airline personnel as well as animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport about three weeks ago. Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook that the 4-year-old black female cat looks great and the family can't wait to be reunited. The family was returning to the U.S. after a deployment to Germany with the Army when Rowdy escaped her cage upon landing. (Courtesy of Massport via AP) (Uncredited)

BOSTON — (AP) — A family's beloved pet cat that's been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday.

“Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," an airport spokesperson said of the cat named Rowdy in a statement.

Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.

“I'm kind of in disbelief," said her owner, Patty Sahli. “I thought, ‘What are the odds we’re actually going to get her back?' But I got a call this morning and I am just so shocked."

Rowdy's time on the lam began June 24, as Sahli and her husband, Rich, returned to the U.S. from 15 years in Germany with the Army. When their Lufthansa flight landed, the 4-year-old black cat with green eyes escaped her cage, in pursuit of some birds.

Soon Rowdy herself was on the receiving end of a chase, as her getaway set off a massive search involving airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers, and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.

Despite numerous sightings, Rowdy always eluded her pursuers — but now, a little calm has been restored.

“It was such a community effort,” said Sahli, who is originally from New Hampshire and is moving to Florida. “We’re just so grateful to everyone who helped look for her.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

