Colorado city 'not for hipsters,' but they're sure to flock to another spot

Photo Credit: Cristalov (iStock).

Defined as a "person who follows the latest trends and fashions in clothing and lifestyle, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream," hipsters can be found in many major metropolitan areas around the country, including those in Colorado. While most newcomers tend to be drawn to the Centennial State for the outdoor recreation, Colorado's hipsters may end up in the state seeking out an eclectic dining scene, a vibrant arts culture, and live music events.

A recent report from LawnStarter.com ranked the largest 200 cities around the country according to how hipster-friendly they are, focusing on 30 "anti-cool" metrics related to things like thrift stores, tattoo parlors, vegan restaurants, and morning raves. A couple Colorado cities ranked highly, but one spot was found close to the bottom of the list.

If you want to avoid hipsters (and the bowties, beards, and Bohemian vibes that often come with them), you might want to head to Thornton, Colorado – ranked 193rd of 200 in terms of hipster-friendliness. With a 194th place ranking in metric categories of 'fashion' and 'lifestyle,' along with a 179th place ranking in 'culture' and a 171st place ranking in 'food and drink,' this city was ranked low across the board. On one particular metric – urban gardening-friendliness – Thornton ranked 198th.

On the other hand, those looking to live a vibrant hipster life should head to Denver – ranked as the 8th best place for hipsters nationwide, with a high rank of 5th in terms of lifestyle, based on metrics like biking-friendliness, number of yoga studios, and stoner-friendliness. It's also worth noting that Denver ranked 2nd nationwide for number of craft breweries, behind only Portland.

Elsewhere in the state, Colorado Springs ranked 58th overall, Fort Collins ranked 65th, Aurora ranked 143rd, and Lakewood ranked 154th.

The top three spots for hipsters nationwide were New York City (1st), Los Angeles (2nd), and Portland (3rd) and the worst three places were Sunrise Manor (200th), Enterprise (199th), and Spring Valley (198th), all in Nevada.

So there you have it – if you want to avoid hipsters, head to Thornton, if you want to embrace them, head to the Mile High City.

See the full results of this data analysis here.