Thornton, CO

Colorado city 'not for hipsters,' but they're sure to flock to another spot

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Cristalov (iStock).

Defined as a "person who follows the latest trends and fashions in clothing and lifestyle, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream," hipsters can be found in many major metropolitan areas around the country, including those in Colorado. While most newcomers tend to be drawn to the Centennial State for the outdoor recreation, Colorado's hipsters may end up in the state seeking out an eclectic dining scene, a vibrant arts culture, and live music events.

A recent report from LawnStarter.com ranked the largest 200 cities around the country according to how hipster-friendly they are, focusing on 30 "anti-cool" metrics related to things like thrift stores, tattoo parlors, vegan restaurants, and morning raves. A couple Colorado cities ranked highly, but one spot was found close to the bottom of the list.

If you want to avoid hipsters (and the bowties, beards, and Bohemian vibes that often come with them), you might want to head to Thornton, Colorado – ranked 193rd of 200 in terms of hipster-friendliness. With a 194th place ranking in metric categories of 'fashion' and 'lifestyle,' along with a 179th place ranking in 'culture' and a 171st place ranking in 'food and drink,' this city was ranked low across the board. On one particular metric – urban gardening-friendliness – Thornton ranked 198th.

On the other hand, those looking to live a vibrant hipster life should head to Denver – ranked as the 8th best place for hipsters nationwide, with a high rank of 5th in terms of lifestyle, based on metrics like biking-friendliness, number of yoga studios, and stoner-friendliness. It's also worth noting that Denver ranked 2nd nationwide for number of craft breweries, behind only Portland.

Elsewhere in the state, Colorado Springs ranked 58th overall, Fort Collins ranked 65th, Aurora ranked 143rd, and Lakewood ranked 154th.

The top three spots for hipsters nationwide were New York City (1st), Los Angeles (2nd), and Portland (3rd) and the worst three places were Sunrise Manor (200th), Enterprise (199th), and Spring Valley (198th), all in Nevada.

So there you have it – if you want to avoid hipsters, head to Thornton, if you want to embrace them, head to the Mile High City.

See the full results of this data analysis here.

Parched soils “continue to deteriorate” as Colorado’s high plains wait for rain

Hotter, drier conditions on Colorado’s super-parched high plains this week drove state officials to order an emergency salvage operation to stop “catastrophic fish kill” as irrigators draw down a water supply reservoir. Ranchers have been selling off cattle. Wells have run dry. On the bright side, a notoriously resilient invasive weed called kochia, which germinates repeatedly and can poison cattle and sheep, began to die off. ...
Axios Denver

6 pristine waterfront campsites on private land in Colorado

If you're tired of competing for campgrounds in Colorado's packed parks, we're here to help. Details: Hipcamp is a San Francisco-based platform founded in 2013 that dubs itself the country's largest provider of outdoor stays.The company has unlocked more than 4 million acres of private land nationwide, and they've seen skyrocketing demand since the start of the pandemic.How it works: It's a lot like Airbnb.Private landowners can list their property as a way to help fund the conservation of undeveloped land. Outdoor camping experiences range from tents and RV parks to cabins, treehouses and "glamping." And Hipcamp policies ensure most...
Westword

Reader: Sales Are Down Because Colorado Squandered Its Marijuana Lead

Colorado's marijuana market plunge continues, with dispensary sales falling for the twelfth month in a row. According to data released by the state Department of Revenue, Colorado dispensaries sold about $147.8 million in May, a 4.5 percent drop from April and a 24 percent decline from May of last year, when dispensaries sold over $194 million.
Colorado Newsline

As psychedelics efforts advance, ‘shrooms could land Denver rabbi in prison

Rabbi Ben Gorelick is facing a felony drug charge, but he’s not too worried. For one, Gorelick’s Kabbalistic Jewish community, the Sacred Tribe, is located in Denver, where voters moved in 2019 to make the possession and use of psilocybin mushrooms law enforcement’s lowest priority. For another, Gorelick argues that his organization’s use of the […] The post As psychedelics efforts advance, ‘shrooms could land Denver rabbi in prison appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors.

