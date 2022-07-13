Rox Edge Loggers 4-3 to Improve to 7-0 in 2nd Half
The St. Cloud Rox jumped out to a fast start Tuesday night and held off La Crosse 4-3 to improve to 7-0 in the 2nd half of the...minnesotasnewcountry.com
The St. Cloud Rox jumped out to a fast start Tuesday night and held off La Crosse 4-3 to improve to 7-0 in the 2nd half of the...minnesotasnewcountry.com
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0