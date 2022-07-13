ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Fatal ATV Crash in Morrison County

By Jeff McMahon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUCKMAN TWP -- An ATV crash in Morrison County has killed a child. The Morrison County Sherriff’s Office reports a 4-year-old from Pierz...

Boy dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

(Morrison County, MN)--A four-year-old is reportedly dead after an ATV crash in Morrison County. According to the report, the incident took place on 83rd Street east of Highway 25 shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the child was driving the ATV when he lost control on a gravel road and the vehicle rolled over, ejecting him. A six-year-old was a passenger on the ATV at the time, but jumped off before the vehicle rolled.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Man Hurt After Motorcycle Hit By Car on Highway 169

(KNSI) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car near Princeton on Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Erech Steven Gallatin was south on Highway 169 when a Cadillac CTS stopped in the median and started to turn southbound on the highway. The 51-year-old Milaca man was hit by the car and taken by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Troopers say Gallatin suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PRINCETON, MN
Young Boy Dies In Buckman Township ATV Crash

(KNSI) – The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a young boy is dead after an ATV crash in Buckman Township Tuesday afternoon. A four-year-old from Pierz was operating a Yamaha ATV on 83rd Street at about 4:45 when he lost control of the machine due to the loose gravel. A six-year-old passenger was able to jump from the vehicle and he sustained only minor injuries, but the driver was forcefully thrown off. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
BUCKMAN, MN
UPDATE: Several people hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were injured after a four-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Seven people were involved in the crash, including two SUVs, a car and a semi. It happened on the interstate east of Moorhead. 28-year-old Duane Cronquist of...
MOORHEAD, MN
Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
PIERZ, MN
Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday. A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. She has been identified as...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

