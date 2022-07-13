ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford, Mississippi: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment

Cover picture for the article309 North Lamar Blvd. – 662.234.1968 – view menu 11 am–9 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open from 4–10 pm. Click here to order online right now and have it delivered! Upstairs Happy Hour 4–6 pm: ½-off frozen drinks $2 off: wells, Pickle Martinis, wine,...

WREG

Whataburger opens doors of Southaven location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Whataburger officially made its return to the Mid-South Monday morning after a more than 30-year absence. The first of four locations opened its doors at 11 a.m. in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East near Airways. Roibin Sanders was the first customer in line at midnight. “Me and my daddy use to […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Horn Lake Walmart robbed, employee injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Horn Lake Police say an armed man robbed the Walmart Supercenter and injured an employee Thursday morning. Horn Lake Police say officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Walmart at 4150 Goodman Road at around 10:05 a.m. Thursday. The suspect reportedly went to the money center and demanded […]
HORN LAKE, MS
panolian.com

Dollar General files design plan for Hwy. 51 & Tiger Dr. store

Dollar General has made application with the City of Batesville Code Office to appear before the Planning Commission at its July 25 meeting to present a site and design plan for review. The retailer recently purchased part of the vacant lot at the northeast corner of Hwy. 51 and Tiger Drive.
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Father asks for help finding missing University of Mississippi student

UPDATE: Oxford Police and the University of Mississippi Police Department have provided the following update: This is a public update as of July 14th: – We have followed up on every tip that has come in. Remember, no tip is too small!– Lee’s vehicle was taken to the Mississippi State Crime Laboratory for processing.– Around […]
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Beale street murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department investigators learned Thursday night that the suspect who was responsible for the deadly Beale Street shooting in April was arrested in Mississippi last week. A warrant was issued for Cedquedrick Williams, 17, after he shot three people on Beale Street on April 10....
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Former Amazon worker accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from warehouses, including in Mississippi

Georgia officials say a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from Amazon warehouses in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia has been arrested. Officials with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 News in Atlanta that Markece Ryans is suspected of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from the Amazon distribution center in Coweta County, near Atlanta.
hottytoddy.com

Local Police Continue to Follow Leads in Missing Ole Miss Student Case

Local law enforcement officers continue to track leads on the disappearance of Ole Miss student Jay Lee. Lee, 20, was seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments to get coffee. His vehicle was found Monday at a local towing company. The car had been towed from Molly Barr Trail apartments Friday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities are on the scene of a reported armed robbery at Walmart in DeSoto County. Horn Lake Police Department says officers responded to the Walmart on Goodman Road shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday regarding an armed robbery. They learned a Black male suspect went into the money center and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from an employee.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

What happens if Joris Ray loses his job and who pays

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The investigation continues into Superintendent Joris Ray’s extramarital affairs. Memphis Shelby County School Superintendent Joris Ray’s latest employment contract was signed in April of 2019 and ends in January 2025, but there are stipulations in it that could end his $293,000 a year job early. The School Board was in the middle of a national search […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Entergy customers to choose between $80 check or bill credit

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Wednesday that customers of Entergy Mississippi can begin signing up to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility starting Aug. 1 using the company’s website. Customers who do not elect to receive a check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill from Entergy.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Northaven barricade suspect identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect of a three-hour barricade that took place in Northaven on Monday. SCSO detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Martavious Britton on Wednesday afternoon. It started when the Multi-Agency Gang Unit was attempting to execute a warrant at a home Breckenwood Drive. The sheriff’s […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Man sentenced on lesser charges in NBA player's slaying

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man serving life in prison after his first-degree murder conviction in the slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright was sentenced Friday on lesser charges of conspiracy and attempted murder in the 12-year-old case. Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Billy Ray Turner to 25 years in prison for both the conspiracy charge and the attempted murder charge. Turner was convicted March 21 in the fatal shooting of Wright, a 6-foot, 11-inch center who played 13 seasons in the NBA before he retired after the 2008-2009 season. Coffee sentenced Turner, 51, to life in prison on the day of his conviction. Turner already was serving a 16-year sentence for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. Turner was found with two guns when he was arrested in 2017 in Wright’s killing and he pleaded guilty in 2019. The judge decided that the 25-year-sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time. When added to the 16-year sentence for the gun charge, Turner essentially has been sentenced to life plus 41 years in prison, with the possibility of parole, Coffee said.
MEMPHIS, TN

