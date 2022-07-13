ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Prime Day Deals Under $50

By Latifah Muhammad
 4 days ago

Last chance to cash in on Prime Day ! You still have until midnight on Thursday (July 13) to access some of the year’s deepest discounts on millions of items  — clothing , shoes , TVs , Amazon devices , fans, speakers, smart phones , beauty products , movies , books , toys , air fryers , mattresses , headphones , furniture , appliances , luggage , air conditioners , vacuums , outdoor gear , fragrances , video games — you name it.

Samsung , Apple , Casper , iRobot , SharkNinja , Amazon Essentials , Beats , Casper , Apple , ELEMIS , Sony , Levi’s , Tommy Hilfiger , Kenneth Cole , Simple Joys by Carter’s , SharkNinja , Fitbit , Black + Decker , Alo Yoga , KitchenAid , Cuisinart and Keruig are some of the brand participating in Prime Day .

Additionally, Prime members can get a free four-month subscription to Amazon Music during Prime Day and Prime Video channels like Starz, Showtime, Discovery+ and Paramount+ are just $0.99 a month for up to two months. And if you’d like to explore new terrain without leaving home, Amazon ’s virtual experiences are up to 60% off during Prime Day.

Prime Day is perfect for saving on big-ticket items and stocking up on household essentials like paper towels , toilet paper , baby wipes , diapers , toothbrushes , food , vitamins , and pet supplies .

With so many potential savings, Prime Day can be exciting, and maybe even overwhelming. To make the process easier, we’ve put together a list of over a dozen trending beauty deals, fashion markdowns, deep discounts on headphones, portable speakers and everyday essentials that you have been meaning to buy.

Keep reading to find a roundup of the best Prime Day deals under $50. We’ll be updating this story as more great deals become available, so be sure to check back for additional sales to shop!

Neutrogena Hdryo Boost Facial Cleansing Gel

$10.87 (when you apply $20 instant coupon)


$30.87


Buy Now

1

This set includes three, 6-ounce bottles of Neutrogena Hydro Boost Daily Hydrating Facial Cleansing Gel designed to boost hydration for soft, supple skin. Save an extra $20 when you apply the instant coupon at checkout.

Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer (SP 50)

$31.50


$47


33% OFF


Buy Now

1

Image Skincare’s Prevention+ moisturizer can be applied every morning to provide broad-spectrum, SP5 50 UVA/UVB protection. The manufacturer recommends re-applying every two hours when exposed to the sun.

Confu Portable Ionic Blow Dryer

$39.10


$48.19


19% OFF


Buy Now

1

This awesome little blow dryer is designed to dry your hair faster, while protecting your follicles from heat damage. Suitable for all hair types, the Confu Portable Ionic Blow Dryer is equipped with a magnetic nozzle, three heat settings, a wind adjustment button, a concentrator nozzle for styling, and a diffuser. And according to one Amazon reviewer, this blow dryer is “Better than a Dyson .”

Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads

$9.99


$15.99


38% OFF


Buy Now

1

Make your beauty routine more eco-friendly with these reusable makeup pads! The pads are made from organic cotton and natural bamboo.

Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Short Sleeve Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

$9.99


$14.00


29% OFF


Buy Now

1

Stocking up on T-shirts? These crewneck tees from Goodthreads are on sale for $10 during Prime Day. You also might like this trio of Lacoste v-neck tees for $18.45 .

Hawaiin Shaved Ice Machine

$33.99


$59.95


43% OFF


Buy Now

1

Nothing says summer like shaved ice! Combine flavorful syrups to whip up your favorite combinations with this Hawaiian Shaved Ice Machine.

Bentgo Stackable Bento Lunch Box

$14.99


$29.99


50% OFF


Buy Now

1

Taking lunch to work? Pack your meals in a stackable bento lunch from Bentgo. The top container has two compartment that hold 3/4 cups each, while the bottom container holds 2 cups. This stackable lunch box comes in multiple colors including several shades of green, blue, purple, blush marble and grey.

Crest 3D Whitestrips

$29.99


$45.99


35% OFF


Buy Now

1

Get whiter teeth for just $30 — while supplies last. Crest 3D White Strips remove up to 14 years of stains and lasts up to a year.

Levi's Men's 501 Jeans

$47.49


$79.50


40% OFF


Buy Now

1

Levi’s signature 501 jeans are 40% off for Prime Day. The button fly jeans are available in over 31 different designs and colors including stonewash, indigo, black, and chocolate.

Shein Casual Slit Wrap Asymmetrical Maxi Skirt

$23.09


$33.99


32% OFF


Buy Now

1

Looking for a comfortable summer skirt? This wrap dress has 4.2 out of 5 stars from over 6,500 customer reviews. Choose from over 40 different colors and sizes ranging from XS to XX-Large.

Zober Velvet Hangers, 50 Pck

$24.79


$30.99


20% OFF


Buy Now

1

Organize your wardrobe with these velvet hangers, currently on sale for $25 during Prime Day. Household items like hangers are among the more popular Prime Day deals, so you might want to jump on this sale while you still can. The hangers are available in several colors including burgundy, ivory, neon pink, blush, purple and turquoise.

Fire TV Stick Lite Remote + HD Streaming Device

$11.99


$29.99


60% OFF


Buy Now

1

Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick is on sale for $11.99 during Prime Day. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD and Alexa voice control with this remote and streaming device duo.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

$19.40


$25.99


25% OFF


Buy Now

1

These Skullcandy earbuds provides up to 12 hours of listening time, plus they’re sweat and water resistant.

Juusmart iPhone Fast Charger

$7.99


$9.99


20% OFF


Buy Now

1

Need an iPhone charging cable? Get a double pack of iPhone charging cables (6 feet each) for $8, while supplies last.

Yootech Wireless Charger

$12.79


$15.99


20% OFF


Buy Now

1

Apple and Android users can stay charged up with this Yootech portable, 10W charger. This multifunctional gadget is compatible with Apple and Android devices and has four different modes to charge your phone, notebook/tablet and earbuds.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen.)

$17.99


$22


18% OFF


Buy Now

1

Stream Amazon Music , Spotify, Apple Music and more with this 3rd generation Echo Dot, currently on sale for just $18.

Cupshe Scallop Trim One Piece Swimsuit

$23.09


$34.99


34% OFF


Buy Now

1

It’s officially swimsuit season! This one-piece swimsuit from Cupshe is a best-seller on Amazon and it comes in multiple colors (black, green, yellow and blue) and sizes ranging from XS-XXL.

LXYBIN Stadium Approved Clear Crossbody Bag

$9.99


$16.99


41% OFF


Buy Now

1

Heading to a concert? Don’t forget your stadium approved, crossbody bag! This clear purse has an adjustable strap and measures 5.5-inches x 8.5-inches (1-inch depth).

Goodthreads Men's Sleeveless Printed Shirt

$17.50


$25


30% OFF


Buy Now

1

Floral shirts are great for summer. This sleeveless printed shirt from Goodthreads is available in 26 different patterns and sizes ranging from XS-3X Large.

Lement KN95 Face Mask, 50 Pck

$9.99


$15.99


38% OFF


Buy Now

1

Need new face masks? Get a 50 pack of KN95 masks for just $10 during Prime Day.

Clorox Wipes, 3 Pck

$9.23


$15.05


39% OFF


Buy Now

1

Another useful item worth stocking up on: Clorox Wipes. This triple pack comes with 75 wipes per package, and it’s on sale for less than $10.

Serta Hypoallergenic Stain Resistant Sheet Set

$17.32


$35.99


52% OFF


Buy Now

1

This Serta sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillow case. The set is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes and in 13 different colors including white, black, red, turquoise, light blue, khaki, grey, purple and blush pink.

HHJ Phone Mount for Car

$9.87


$19.99


51% OFF


Buy Now

1

A car mount comes in handy for long and short commutes and it’s an easy way to go hands-free. The HHJ phone mount fits Samsung, iPhone and Google Pixel phones.

Dell Pro Laptop Backpack

$20


$39.99


50% OFF


Buy Now

1

Keep your laptop, tablet and more secure in this durable, Dell Pro Laptop Backpack. It features adjustable straps, front and top zipper closures and can fit a 15-inch laptop.

Loryergo TV Tray

$34.85


$69.99


50% OFF


Buy Now

1

Elevating your laptop can make for a more ergonomic workspace, which essentially means less strain on your muscles which could help increase productivity and put you in a better mood. This stand is suitable for laptops ranging from 10-15.6 inches.

