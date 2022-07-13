ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhett Miller Feels a Sense of Contentment in New Single ‘Follow You Home’

By Jon Freeman
 4 days ago
Rhett Miller finds himself pleasantly surprised by his contentment in “Follow You Home,” the first offering from the Old 97’s frontman’s first solo album in four years. Titled The Misfit, the project will be released via ATO Records on Sept. 16.

With shades of Fleetwood Mac and dream-pop, the buoyant “Follow You Home” is anchored by its upbeat rhythm and sunny splashes of electric guitar. “Tried living in the moment, but I was living in a dream,” Miller sings, lamenting the random, unpredictable nature of existence. In the end, he realizes he’s where he’s supposed to be, singing, “The stars aren’t half bad.” Cassandra Jenkins and Annie Nero add harmony vocals to the choruses.

“I never thought I’d live out in the country north of New York City, or that I’d be one of only a handful of middle-class musicians who are able to make a good living,” Miller says. “‘Follow You Home’ came from wrestling with the idea of home as a place I never would’ve pictured—and yet I can’t imagine having wound up anywhere else.”

Miller recorded The Misfit with Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Sharon Van Etten) in Hudson Valley, New York. The two previously teamed up for Miller’s 2018 solo album The Messenger. The Old 97’s’ most recent album Twelfth was released in 2020.

Miller has solo dates scheduled through the end of July, while Old 97’s will be on tour beginning in August.

The Misfit track list:

  1. “Heart Attack Days”
  2. “Follow You Home”
  3. “Go Through You”
  4. “Already There”
  5. “Just When It Gets Good”
  6. “Beautiful Life”
  7. “Fascination”
  8. “The White Tops”
  9. “Let Me Go There With You”
  10. “Twelve Thirty Four”
  11. “You’ll Be Glad”

