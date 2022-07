Birth Place: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States. School: Richard J Reynolds high school. Profession: Song writer, musician, composer and record producer. Famous Ben Folds was born as Benjamin Scott Folds in the year 1966 on the 12th of September in Winston-Salem, North California, United States. He is known for being a song writer, musician, composer and record producer. His music interest It all began when he was the frontman and as well as the pianist of a band known as the alternative rock band Ben Folds five. He worked with them for a good number of years which was from 1993 to 2000.

