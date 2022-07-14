ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany to host 'Meet the City' event

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago

ALBANY — The city of Albany will host its first “Meet the City” event on Aug. 6 to answer the question: What does the city do for you? Meet the City will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at the Albany Civic Center, at 100 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard.

City departments will have booths set up for people to stop by and meet city leaders and staff. They’ll be able to answer questions about their departments and what they do for the Good Life City. City leaders also will be at the event to talk about the plans and future of Albany.

Human Resources personnel also will be available to assist with the job application process and host interviews for anyone interested in open jobs within the city of Albany. Applicants could be offered a position on-site, pending a background check and drug screening.

Several of the city’s community partners also will have booths set up to showcase the services they provide to help residents.

There also will be prizes, food vendors, DJ DollarBill, and the Albany Fire Department will be on site to show kids their firetrucks and teach them about fire safety.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

