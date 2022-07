New York State Police are reporting that roads are blocked on a section of Route 7 in the Town of Oneonta near the Farmhouse Diner and have been since around 7:00 pm last evening. Information from the current police report is sparse. Police only report that there is an "on-going investigation in the town of Oneonta" and that the public is asked to avoid the area of State Route 7 near Emmons Hill Road. Rt 7 is blocked at I-88's exit 16 and Rt 7 is blocked from the Price Chopper parking lot all the way to Colliersville to prevent through traffic.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO