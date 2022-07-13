ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity Wednesday to help manage Texas power grid

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVG6W_0geNnJ1800

ERCOT is asking Texas businesses and residents to “voluntarily conserve electricity” Wednesday afternoon and evening from 2 to 9 p.m. as the state continues to see heat over 100 degrees.

“Today’s conditions are expected to be similar to those experienced on Monday, July 11, 2022,” ERCOT said in a conservation appeal. “On that day, Texans and businesses responded by voluntarily conserving electricity and helping ERCOT successfully meet record power demand by reducing their energy use by 500 MWs.”

ERCOT initially asked residents to conserve energy until 8 p.m., but minutes later issued a correction, extending the appeal for an extra hour. Systemwide outages are not expected, but rolling blackouts could be possible.

The reliability council said that it’s deployed the appeal over 50 times since 2008 to help manage the state’s power grid. The appeal is issued when reserves fall below 2300 MW for over 30 minutes.

As of about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the operating reserves stood at about 2,700 MW, a level at which customers are asked to reduce power use.

ERCOT said Texans can help by turning their thermostats up a “degree or two if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during the requested time frame.”

The reliability council said it plans to reserve power and call upon “large electric customers who have volunteered to lower their energy use.”

Forecast for the rest of the week

Throughout the rest of this week, Texans can expect to see highs hanging between 99 to 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Fort Worth area until 9 p.m. Thursday, after temperatures topped over 105 degrees Wednesday with heat index values up to 110.

There’s a small chance for storms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, “mainly along and south of I-20,” the weather service said, adding that most areas will remain hot and rain-free.

“Low temperatures will be mainly in the mid and upper 70s, with low 80s in the more urban areas,” the weather service said. “Severe weather probabilities are low, but a few storms will produce strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.”

Looking at record temperatures

In 2022 so far, Dallas-Fort Worth has only seen two days over 105 degrees, and Wednesday may be the third as we enter into the afternoon.

In July 1980, there were 19 days in the Metroplex over 105 degrees, which holds the record for not only the most days over 105 in the region, but also the most in one month.

From July 8 through July 18, 1980, 11 days were consecutively 105 degrees or above.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service don’t anticipate that 2022 will come close to the record.

Likewise, David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the weather service, said that 2011 holds the record for the most days in DFW over 100 degrees with 71.

In 2022 so far, there have been 20 days over 100 degrees, and similar to the record above 105 degrees, Bonnette said he believes it’ll be hard for 2022’s heat in Dallas-Fort Worth to break the existing record, but possible.

So far, there have been 11 consecutive days over 100 degrees, the most since 2016.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

'Things are going to break': Texas power plants are running nonstop

As searing Texas heat drives power demand to record highs, the state's grid operator is ordering plants to run at a historic pace, often forcing them to put off maintenance to keep cranking out electricity. That's helped keep the lights on, for now, but the short-term focus is putting even more stress on a system that's already stretched near the limit.
TEXAS STATE
ntdaily.com

Denton Electric works to keep power on during heat wave

In the midst of multiple over 100-degree heat waves, Denton Municipal Electric and the university’s Emergency Management Team are working to prevent power outages and heat-related illnesses. At the time of publication, Texas’ power supply Electric Reliability Council of Texas, one of the United States’ three power grids, currently...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Too Close For Comfort:' Texas Grid Stops Short of Emergency

For the second time this week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked Texans to conserve power Wednesday. But this time ... “It’s far tighter than it was Monday,” said Doug Lewin, president of Stoic Energy Consulting. Lewin and other energy experts said there are several reasons...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Fort Worth, TX
Industry
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Energy, TX
KIII 3News

Who ordered blackouts in South Texas? ERCOT says not them

Confusion continues about who ordered power outages Wednesday evening in South Texas, and why. On Thursday, neither American Electric Power Texas nor ERCOT would tell 3NEWS who ordered Wednesday's power outages in the communities of Kenedy, Sinton, and Pettus. That's important because AEP Texas said it was working with ERCOT, but ERCOT said it did not order any local outages -- only voluntary conservation.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Power Grid#Electricity#Reserve Power#Ercot#Mw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Tom Handy

O'Rourke's Plan to Fix the Texas Electric Grid

As Texas gets through one of the hottest summers in years, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke has a plan to fix the electric grid issues for good. Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to fix the issue and talk to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), but there are still problems that persist as shown this summer across the state.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

2 major Texas cities ranked among U.S. cities with best drivers

DALLAS (KDAF) — Driving on the highways, local roads, tollways and everything outside and in between can be stressful even with the best of drivers and especially the worst of them. QuoteWizard has put together a ranking of the best and worst drivers by U.S. cities, “We’ve all seen...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
7K+
Followers
526
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy