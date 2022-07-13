ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#WhatchaWatching Wednesday - Trailer Talk

By Producer Mondo
 4 days ago

On #Whatcha'Watchin'Wednesday, Shannon starts the show ‘The Bear’, Gary gives his review of ‘The Terminal List’ with Chris Pratt and we have latest movie previews on Trailer Talk!

