Garmin launches HRM-Pro Plus heart rate monitor and I feel overwhelmed

As a fitness editor working in the wearable/tech space, I can't get around not reporting on new Garmin releases. Just today, I already ran the news on the new Edge Explore 2 bike computer launch, and now I'm doing my second Garmin announcement story: this time around, the launch of the new HRM-Pro Plus heart rate monitor.

What I've got to say is, 'Garmin, please, if you keep on releasing new products so frequently, I'm probably going to die of exhaustion from reporting on, testing and reviewing your products. Please, have mercy!'

To be fair, writing about all things Garmin, especially the company's wearables, is a sweet burden. I love interacting with the best Garmin watches and heart rate monitors; they are the best of the best and so much fun to use. Indeed, I've been using the Garmin HRM-Pro for the last few months, due to the release of the Garmin Forerunner 255S and Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, both requiring the strap to measure running power.

What is the Garmin HRM-Pro Plus, and how is it different from the HRM-Pro?

According to Garmin, the HRM-Pro Plus adds pace and distance data while providing athletes with real-time heart rate, running dynamics, dual transmission (ANT+ and Bluetooth Low Energy) and more. So, during indoor track or treadmill sessions, for example, the HRM-Pro Plus will transmit pace and distance data to a compatible Garmin smartwatch, even if the watch can't communicate with the running machine. Nifty!

The HRM-Pro Plus can also transmit real-time heart rate and performance data to Edge cycling computers, compatible fitness equipment, the Tacx Training app etc. And just like the now-standard HRM-Pro, the HRM-Pro Plus captures running dynamics, including ground contact time, cadence and stride length.

In the water, the HRM-Pro Plus includes store-and-forward functionality to store heart rate data during a swim. After a swim, the data is sent to a compatible smartwatch and displayed alongside the other swimming metrics.

Should you decide to leave your smartwatch behind, the HRM-Pro Plus will store steps, calories and intensity minutes, then sync that data with your smartwatch via the Garmin Connect app and the TrueUp feature. Accessible via a tool-free battery door, the replaceable coin cell battery lasts up to one year.

The HRM-Pro Plus is available now and has a suggested retail price of $129.99/£119.99. For more info, visit Garmin US (opens in new tab) / Garmin UK (opens in new tab) today. AU price and availability TBC.