The Xiaomi Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro debuted almost a year ago. Xiaomi looks set to bring successors to tablets soon, and it appears the company may expand the lineup even further. According to leaker Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi has four new tablets lined up to launch this year. Said tablets will come in four flavors: 10.4", 12.6", and 14" in addition to an 11" model. The 11" model looks all but guaranteed to be the vanilla Xiaomi Pad 6. The leaker's wording alludes to that, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 is of that same size.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO