Boise, ID

Authorities investigating death at Quinn's Pond in Boise

By KTVB STAFF
 4 days ago
Quinn's Pond Tracy Bringhurst

Originally published July 12 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — A man died after being rushed to a local hospital following an apparent drowning at Quinn's Pond around 3 p.m. Monday.

Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to Quinn's Pond after receiving a report from bystanders of an unresponsive man in the water.

Bystanders at the pond pulled the man to shore and attempted live-saving measures until first responders arrived. The man died after being rushed to a local hospital, according to the Boise Police Department.

The man was identified Wednesday by the Ada County Coroner's Office as Stanley Creech II, 61, of Hayward, California. His cause and manner of death are still pending. Creech died at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise.

There are no signs of foul play and the man may have suffered a cardiac-related medical issue, according to a BPD news release.

