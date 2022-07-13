ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

See a Missouri Tiny Home That Has Stained Glass Windows

By Doc Holliday
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With tiny homes being all the rage these days, you may think you've seen every feature available. However, I am pretty sure you've never seen one quite like this one which is located in Kansas City, Missouri. It has stained glass windows. This tiny house on a trailer was...

State
Illinois State
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
ktvo.com

Friday night fire destroys northeast Missouri house

CLARENCE, Mo. — A vacant northeast Missouri house is a total loss after a Friday night fire. The blaze on Liberty Street in Clarence was reported around 9 p.m. In a Facebook post, residents familiar with the area call it the old Patton home. Firefighters from the Clarence and...
CLARENCE, MO
foodmanufacturing.com

Missouri Dairy Recalls 'Chocolate to Die For' Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belfonte Dairy announced a recall of 1.5-quarts (1.41L)“Chocolate to Die For” Premium Ice Cream produced at its Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility. The product may contain undeclared peanuts. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Kansas Citians Weigh in On the City’s Best Donuts

There’s nothing quite like a warm, fluffy, and sweetly sticky donut to enjoy with your morning coffee or devour in the car on your way to work. Recently, Kansas Citians were abuzz on the local city Reddit channel chatting about their favorite spots to grab donuts around Kansas City. Here’s where the locals say to go:
KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

According to Yelp, This is the Best Ice Cream in Missouri

Yelp thinks it knows everything. I'm skeptical, but interested in what they claim is the best ice cream in the state of Missouri. In case you didn't know, Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. They should have made it to be Monday so we could all have the day off, but that's a conversation for a different day. In honor of all things cold and creamy, Yelp has named the best ice cream in each state. In Missouri, they say it's...(*drumroll please*)...Cookies and Creamery in Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
fox4kc.com

Zip Trip detours: Fun spots near Spring Hill

In Paola, KC Watersports is a wakeboarder’s dream. “We are an on-water terrain park. We have ramps, rails and the unicable system,” said Sean Hollonbeck, Owner of KC Watersports. No boat? No problem! The overhead cable system is designed to pull riders around the private lake. “We have...
point2homes.com

14 X Gas Light Lane, Lake Lotawana, Jackson County, MO, 64086

WHAT... A... VIEW... Have you ever walked into a home and thought pinch me? Well here is it! As soon as you enter inside, you a greeted with a gorgeous view of Lotawana's sparkling waters. Located off the main body, and protected by a small inlet, this 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath has it all for your Lake needs. Completely remodeled inside and out! An open floor plan with the kitchen and living room creates the perfect focal point for families and friends. Working from home? No problem! A large home office with views of the lake that could also be used as another bedroom with room for multiple beds. Downstairs you will entertain the masses. Inside you will have ample space to spread out along with a wet bar for your favorite summer drinks. Walk outside to a flag stone stamped concrete patio for dinner by the lake or marshmallows by moonlight. Easy flat walk to a single well dock. Beautifully landscaped with soft night lighting. All you need to enjoy the rest of summer at your new lake house! Plus, get your name on the gaslight lane sign!
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Flying squirrel returned to the wild

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Did you know Kansas and Missouri are home to “flying” rodents?. Flying squirrels don’t really fly, but rather leap and glide. Southern flying squirrels are a sub-species of flying squirrel that call Kansas and Missouri home. The little creatures are rarely seen by humans as they are nocturnal – only foraging at night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Little-known story of African American Union soldiers comes to life this month in Missouri

Missouri State Parks is getting ready to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the historic ride of the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps. The corps consisted of 23 Buffalo Soldiers, all African American soldiers who served in the western frontier following the Civil War. The soldiers were primarily stationed in remote locations, so they had limited contact with settlers. Their job was to protect towns from Native American raids, broke up mining disputes, and protected wagon trains for settlers heading west.
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: Post readers pick the best pies in Johnson County 🥧

For this week’s edition of “5 to Try, we asked for Post readers’ recommendations for the best pies in Johnson County — and they didn’t disappoint. From classics like cherry pie to more specific flavors like butterscotch meringue, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on this list.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
