It has been widely reported that graphics card prices are coming down across the board, which is in part due to the massive crypto crash that has wiped a couple of trillion dollars of value off the market. With the addition of Ethereum slowly moving toward a proof-of-stake mechanism, GPU customizers have found themselves with more cards to shift as crypto miners aren’t snapping them up at a heavy rate anymore. So now, EVGA is offering a big “Back in Stock” sale full of GeForce RTX 30 Series cards at discounted prices, with some of them apparently at their "lowest ever" price level. But even then, some of the deals are still above MSRP, with gamers scoffing at the fact that so much is wanted for two-year-old tech (GA10x chips appeared in 2020).

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO