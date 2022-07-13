ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets salary cap: 4 players responsible for NFL low $2.08M in dead money

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
The New York Jets managed to go on a spending spree this offseason. Something that helped was dead cap coming off the books.

So much so that the Jets have the least amount of dead money in the entire NFL attributing to their salary cap, a $2.08 million figure. That total comes via four former players.

Here’s a full rundown of the Jets’ dead money on the salary cap currently (via Over The Cap):

Ryan Griffin

Jets tight end Ryan Griffin (84) Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $686.1K

Current team: Chicago Bears

Cameron Clark

Jets tackle Cameron Clark (72) Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap:

Current team:

James Morgan

New York Jets quarterback James Morgan . (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Dead cap: $357.6K

Current team: Free agent

Jabari Zuniga

New York Jets defensive linemen Jabari Zuniga (92) . (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Dead cap: $498.7K

Current team: New York Jets (cut and re-signed)

