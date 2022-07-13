Jets salary cap: 4 players responsible for NFL low $2.08M in dead money
The New York Jets managed to go on a spending spree this offseason. Something that helped was dead cap coming off the books.
So much so that the Jets have the least amount of dead money in the entire NFL attributing to their salary cap, a $2.08 million figure. That total comes via four former players.
Here’s a full rundown of the Jets’ dead money on the salary cap currently (via Over The Cap):
Ryan Griffin
Dead cap: $686.1K
Current team: Chicago Bears
Cameron Clark
Dead cap:
Current team:
James Morgan
Dead cap: $357.6K
Current team: Free agent
Jabari Zuniga
Dead cap: $498.7K
Current team: New York Jets (cut and re-signed)
