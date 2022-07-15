ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Closures & delays: Maryland schools, government offices & businesses

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xWwR_0geNWryf00

BALTIMORE -- People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday's storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage resulted in some closures and delays Friday.

To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather.

Schools

  • Delays
  • Closures
  • Baltimore County Public Schools
    • Carroll Manor Elementary School
    • Hereford Middle School
    • Pot Spring Elementary School
    • Riderwood Elementary School
  • Baltimore County Public School Work Sites closed: Cockeysville Bus Lot

Colleges

  • Delays
  • Closures

Businesses

  • Delays
  • Closures

MTA Light Rail

  • Delays

MARC Trains

  • Closures

Comments / 0

Related
howardcountymd.gov

County Executive Ball Statement on Howard County Listed as Wealthiest County in Maryland

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball issued the following statement in response to Howard County being named the wealthiest county in Maryland by the U.S. News & World Report’s 15th Wealthiest Counties in the U.S. by median income. Howard County was the only Maryland jurisdiction to make the list and was noted as the 6th wealthiest in the U.S.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

$95M federal grant to help Maryland families with internet service

More Maryland residents are just one click away from faster and more reliable internet service. On Thursday, the state got a $95 million federal grant to help families and students get online. During the critical stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland students had to leave school and learn from home....
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
NBC 29 News

COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fifty localities throughout Virginia currently have high COVID-19 transmission rates, and UVA Health says that this number could grow in the near future. Charlottesville, Greene, Louisa, and Orange counties are just a few of the areas currently experiencing high transmission rates. “At least half of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

After three fatalities this month, Maryland Natural Resources police emphasize boat safety

BALTIMORE -- After three boating fatalities occurred in Maryland this month, Maryland Natural Resources Police are sharing safety tips with boaters to try to prevent further deaths. The state has seen six fatal boating incidents so far in 2022, the same number that occurred throughout both 2020 and 2021. The most recent include a July 3 hit-and-run collision that killed a 63-year-old woman on the Magothy River, a July 6 accident on the Elk River involving a boat striking a navigation aid that killed a 39-year-old and a July 10 overturned boat incident that left a 37-year-old man dead.Natural Resources...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Elementary School
northernvirginiamag.com

These Northern Virginia Counties Rank Among the Country’s Top 10 Wealthiest

When it comes to median household income, four areas in the region slotted in the top 10. A five-year survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau looked at median household income to determine the wealthiest counties in the country. In results that may come as no surprise to residents subjected to soaring rent and housing costs, four of the seven richest areas are in Northern Virginia, according to U.S. News & World Report.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Cleanup underway across central Maryland after storms cut power to thousands

(WBFF) — Families across central Maryland are assessing the damage the day after storms ripped through central Maryland. The storm appears to have hit Carroll, Baltimore, and Harford counties the hardest. The BGE Power Outage map shows more than 60,000 still without power. Early information indicates that most of...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: Ice Cream Made in Maryland

One of the best parts of warm summer weather is getting to cool off with a cone or cup of ice cream. This Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day. In fact, all of July is National Ice Cream Month. In honor of National Ice Cream Day and Month,...
LAUREL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
WTRF- 7News

Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Wbaltv.com

As early voting ends, officials discuss turnout ahead of state primary

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Thursday marks the final day of early, in-person voting in Maryland. Election officials will now prepare for primary on July 19. While elections officials across the Baltimore metro area were hoping to see a rise in early voting, it didn't happen. Thursday was a very slow across Anne Arundel County.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Thousands Of Marylanders Lose Power As Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of 6 a.m. this morning, 72,585 BGE customers have lost power due to severe thunderstorms that moved through northern and central Maryland yesterday, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric. Per the utility company, there are as many as 30,348 households without power in Baltimore County this morning. Of those in the county, there are 678 reported outages. In Carroll County, 11,223 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about nearly 20% — have been affected; the number of outages is 214 as of this morning. Roughly 17 percent of BGE customers in Harford County,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA Sees Light Rail Problems And Commuter Train Cancellations In Wake Of Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State officials are tracking multiple transportation delays in the Baltimore area. The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration initially warned of delays on the commuter trains that travel along the Camden and Bunswick lines. The severe thunderstorms pummeling the state had created delays of 15 to 20 minutes in the minutes leading up to 6 p.m. By 6:30 p.m., the MTA announced that service along the Camden line had been suspended. MARC Camden Line – Service Suspended — Camden Line Service is currently suspended due to several downed trees and severe weather until further notice. Passengers are encouraged to utilize...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirmed another earthquake on Friday night. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 10:15 p.m., 4.3 miles east of Elgin. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1.86 miles. Earlier this week, Kershaw County...
ELGIN, SC
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
61K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy