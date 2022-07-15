Closures & delays: Maryland schools, government offices & businesses
BALTIMORE -- People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday's storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage resulted in some closures and delays Friday.
To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather.
Schools
- Delays
- Closures
- Baltimore County Public Schools
- Carroll Manor Elementary School
- Hereford Middle School
- Pot Spring Elementary School
- Riderwood Elementary School
- Baltimore County Public School Work Sites closed: Cockeysville Bus Lot
Colleges
- Delays
- Closures
Businesses
- Delays
- Closures
MTA Light Rail
- Delays
MARC Trains
- Closures
