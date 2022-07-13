ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Why Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Agreed to Testify Voluntarily

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uknbh_0geNWfdB00

There's more drama surrounding Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and the investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.

Last month, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform offered Snyder and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell the opportunity to testify in front of Congress. While Goodell accepted the offer, Snyder rejected, stating that he was out of the country.

While there is nothing to confirm this, Snyder likely rejected the offer to testify to buy more time to come up with a defense for him, considering the evidence against him continues to grow.

As a result of Snyder's absence at the first offer to testify, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., announced that Snyder would be issued a subpoena, where he would be forced to testify and answer the questions Congress asks.

Snyder hasn't accepted the subpoena, but rather offered Congress a new day to testify on July 28. Congress accepted the offer to testify July 28, but only if he testifies under the subpoena issued. Now, there's a stalemate.

Snyder wants to testify voluntarily because in a voluntary testimony, he isn't required to answer the questions volleyed to him by Congress. He can say "no comment" or dodge the question. However, if he testifies under the subpoena, he will be forced to answer any questions Congress gives him.

By testifying voluntarily, it gives Snyder the advantage and it prevents all of the information to get out. By testifying under the subpoena, Snyder has the opportunity to become totally exposed, which could hurt his case even further.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitchfork

Descendents React to Former Oath Keeper Testifying at Jan. 6 Committee in Band T-Shirt

Jason Van Tatenhove is a former spokesman for the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers. He testified today (July 12) before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Van Tatenhove wore a Descendents T-shirt while delivering his testimony, leading the band to tweet: “We completely disavow groups like the Oath Keepers and in no way condone their hateful ideology.”
POLITICS
NBC Sports

Daniel Snyder’s lawyer tells Congress there is “no valid basis” to subpoena him for testimony

The House Oversight Committee clearly wants Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to testify. He clearly does not, in my opinion. And so the dance continues, with Snyder (in my opinion) hoping to run out the clock on the current Congress, hopeful that the Republicans will retake control of the House of Representatives and end the investigation into the Commanders.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Roger Goodell
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

What started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own. After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convicted the very next week.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Former Trump staffer says she put Hutchinson in touch with Cheney

A former staffer under the Trump administration said she put Cassidy Hutchinson in touch with the House committee investigating Jan. 6 and encouraged her to testify. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House director of strategic communications and friend of Hutchinson, said she connected her to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) "a couple months ago" and that Hutchinson spoke to the committee behind closed doors prior to her in-person testimony on Tuesday.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#American Football
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy