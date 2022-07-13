LIVE: The best competing Prime Day deals on Walmart, Best Buy and more

Amazon is offering a tidal wave of Prime Day deals , but that doesn’t mean its retail rivals are just sitting on the sidelines letting the online retail giant hog the spotlight. The likes of Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more are all offering competing sales designed to steal Prime Day's thunder.

These range from Best Buy’s Black Friday in July promotion to Walmart’s ongoing summer sale , but there’s one common theme among these deals, they’re all giving Prime Day a serious run for its money. While there are many epic offers to be found on Amazon right now, equally big savings can be found at alternative retailers as well.

The best anti-Prime Day deals range from $200 off the MacBook Pro M1 at Best Buy to Smart TVs starting at just $99 at Walmart , plus there are savings on household essentials at Target . It’s easy to get swept up in the Prime Day hype and assume all the biggest savings right now are on Amazon, but make sure to shop around to ensure you’re getting the best price.

To help you find the best deals across retailers, we’ll be covering all the best anti-Prime Day deals in this live blog. So follow along for some epic savings that don’t require an Amazon Prime membership.

Top 10 anti-Prime Day deals

Welcome to Tom's Guide Anti-Prime Day live blog! Here we'll be rounding up all the best deals from retailers other than Amazon. The second day of Prime Day deals is just beginning, but that doesn't mean there aren't epic offers at competing retailers worth flagging as well.

For example, take the fantastic MacBook Pro M1 , at Amazon it's being sold for its full retail price of $1,299, but at Best Buy you can score the MacBook Pro M1 for $1,099 . That's $200 off.

This 2020 release is no longer the latest model, but it still holds its own against some current flagship laptops. The MacBook Pro M1 continues to impress thanks to its speedy M1 chip, strong battery life and vibrant display.

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

One of our favorite Prime Day headphone deals is a massive discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones , which we rank as some of the best headphones you can buy.

However, this deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. But fear not if you're not subscribed to the retailer's premium membership program, because Best Buy is offering the same deal and it's open to everyone. For a limited time, the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones are $228 at Best Buy , that's a saving of $121.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we praised these headphones for their excellent audio quality, outstanding noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls and the lengthy battery life of around 30 hours (with active noise cancellation enabled). All this easily beats even the significantly more expensive Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones. Sounds like a great deal to us.



Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $228 @ Best Buy

One of the Prime Day video game deals we definitely expected to see this year was some form of a reduction on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, but curiously Amazon has kept the popular Nintendo Switch game at full price. Thankfully Walmart is picking up the slack instead.

Right now, Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch is on sale for $39 at Walmart that's a $20 saving compared to its full price. You might expect a game that turned five years old earlier this year to be available for pennies, but Breath of the Wild has held its price remarkably well.

Perhaps that is because even all these years later it's still the best game on the Nintendo Switch offering an expansive open world to explore and some delightfully fun puzzles. It's also a surprisingly tough game, with an emphasis on gathering the necessary resources to survive in the wilderness. A sequel is slated for next year making now the perfect time to circle back if you missed it the first time around.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Hi, I'm Jane, Fitness Editor here at Tom's Guide and taking the reins from Rory briefly (don't despair gaming fans, he'll be back). I'm a big fan of the Apple Watch 7, and quite a few retailers currently have big savings on the smartwatch. For instance, Target currently has it on sale for just $279 , which matches the price on Amazon and is a new low for the device.

Prime Day Apple deals are always popular, but if you've been holding out to invest in a new watch, this is a deal worth shopping for. The Apple Watch 7 is available in two different sizes — 41mm and 45mm — and is on sale in blue, green, black, and starlight. The watch has a larger, brighter screen than the Apple Watch 6, and when testing, we found it to be the most usable standalone smartwatch yet. You can read our Apple Watch 7 review to find out more here.

From a fitness perspective, this is a great watch to have on your wrist, and if closing your rings doesn't keep you accountable, I don't know what will. Grab it while you can.

Apple Watch 7: was $399, now $279 @ Target

Here's a deal that's cheaper somewhere other than Amazon right now — Target has the Beats Studio3 headphones for $174 right now, down from the usual $349 . Amazon, meanwhile, has them at $199 .

Wherever you buy them, you'll be getting a good pair of over-ear headphones that we praised in our Beats Studio3 review for their comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds.

Beats Studio3: was $349 now $174 @ Target

As the proud and happy owner of a Google Nest Hub, I can personally recommend it as the center of a smart home. It plays particularly nicely with my Nest Doorbell, as you'd expect, but also has a lot more skills besides.

For instance, the second-gen Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch smart display and built-in speakers. This device also offers support for some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more. It's a bargain right now at Best Buy.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was $99 now $54 @ Best Buy

Hello, it's Rory here again, I'm back to guide you through some of my favorite anti-Prime Day deals. Let's move over to the world of television, we've got a separate Prime Day TV deals live blog running alongside this one, but there are also some epic discounts at alternative retailers worth considering.

Case in point, Walmart is offering the LG A1 55" 4K OLED TV on sale $949 . That's a sizeable $753 off its full retail price of $1,699. If you're in the market for one of the b est OLED TVs available, then the LG A1 OLED is a set worth considering (even if we ultimately prefer the more expensive LG C1 model).

This TV packs LG's powerful Alpha 7 gen 4 processor and support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, it sports a full 4K resolution, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support. This particular model packs a rich 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

LG A1 55" 4K OLED TV: was $949 now $1,699 @ Walmart

Around this time last year, I bought a WB_Black SN850 SSD for my PS5 as I was already running out of storage space. It's been permanently slotted into my console ever since.

While Amazon is offering the 2TB model for $240, Best Buy has the WB_Black SN850 2TB SSD w/ heatsink on sale for $207 . That's a huge $222 discount compared to its regular retail price of $429, and an even better deal than Amazon. To be honest, these SSDs rarely sell for north of $400, but anything less than $230 is a pretty great deal.

12 months ago I paid more than $200 for a 1TB model, so the fact you can now score 2TBs for the same price is making me wish I'd held out a little longer. Plus, because this model comes with a pre-installed heatsink it can be added to your PS5 straight out of the box. If you're struggling to free up PS5 hard drive space to install new games, this SSD is the ideal solution.

WB_Black SN850 2TB SSD w/ heatsink: was $429 now $207 @ Best Buy

If you're looking to upgrade your entertainment setup without buying an entirely new TV, consider snagging the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 Walmart. This is the best streaming device at its normal $50 price point, so this deal makes streaming your favorite shows and movies even sweeter.

As we explain in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review , this TV plug-in provides you with the top interface and app store in the market; meaning, you're likely to find whatever it is you want to watch on Roku. This version also comes with a voice remote, so you can speak-to-search for the utmost convenience.



Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Walmart

Is that a freshly brewed deal I smell? Oh, it's just the Keurig K-Mini for $59 at Target. In one our favorite competing Prime Day deals, Target has discounted one of the best budget Keurig machines for by $40 — this model normally costs $99.

The tiny Keurig K-Mini coffee maker lets you get single-serving coffee in any of Keurig's 100+ pod varieties, making 6-12 ounce quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill.



Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $99 now $59 @ Target

