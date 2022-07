CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is facing charges after police say he threw fireworks at police officers, striking and injuring one. According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to a call of street racing and fireworks being thrown from the upper level of a parking garage in the 1100 block of South Canal on Saturday morning around 4:23 a.m. It was a dramatic scene as hundreds of people gathered to watch with screeching tires and donuts in the middle of a West Loop intersection. Even after a rain, skid marks were still visible in the entire intersection at Monro and South Clinton....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO